Hospitality Ulster calls for reopening of nightclubs and warns of industry ‘crash out’ as furlough ends

A renewed call has been made by Northern Ireland’s hospitality industry for the Executive to give the green light to open nightclubs and ease further restrictions.

Hospitality Ulster claimed the Executive is “willing to see parts of the hospitality offer just crash out” and warned the ending of furlough requires “emergency intervention” by Stormont.

The plea was made on the same evening the Republic of Ireland is holding a pilot nightclub event in Dublin, with social distancing and mask wearing requirements dropped for the test.

The majority of restrictions, including the reopening of nightclubs, are set to be eased on October 22 in the Republic.

Hospitality Ulster said the ending of the UK Government’s furlough scheme, which supported the wages of around 11.6 million workers, prompted the need for the Executive to act.

“We are frankly in this bizarre situation whereby part of the hospitality industry has been continually closed or severely limited in capacity for over a year and a half and that financial support has now been removed,” said Colin Neill.

“What does the government expect will happen to the livelihoods and future prospects of the business owners and the staff? This is a critical moment for the many venues across Northern Ireland and it now requires emergency intervention by the Executive.”

The comments from the hospitality sector come as two further deaths and 1,163 positive were reported in the past 24 hours according to the latest Department of health statistics.

Thursday’s statistics now mean the death toll here stands at 2,556.

A total of 23 deaths linked to coronavirus have been recorded in the past seven days – compared to 44 the previous week.

There are 342 patients with Covid currently in hospital, of which 31 are in ICU and 25 on ventilation. Hospital bed occupancy is at 104%.

Meanwhile, there are 71 active coronavirus outbreaks in care homes.

A total of 2,524,297 vaccines have been administered in total.

Mr Neill continued: “Unlike other sectors, many hospitality businesses have been severely restricted in capacity, and nightclubs have remained totally closed for the longest period.

“This means that staff were put on, and have become reliant upon, the Furlough scheme and owners have had no chance or opportunity to bring them back to full time work.

“There is no reserve funding in place for redundancy schemes which reflects the dire situation, so it’s a pretty clear choice – we need to make businesses viable and get the nightclubs open or direct financial aid immediately to owners and their staff.”