Hospitality Ulster claims no consultation on SDLP vaccine passport plan, as Eastwood says he spoke to wife and others

Executive not expected to make any major changes to restrictions at meeting

The Hospitality Ulster has accused SDLP leader Colum Eastwood of failing to consult with them after he argued for the introduction of Covid-19 vaccine passports in pubs and restaurants.

Mr Eastwood announced the policy position on the BBC’s Nolan Show on Wednesday, as he also argued for vaccines to be made compulsory for health workers in Northern Ireland.

Mr Eastwood said he had discussed the proposal with his wife who works in the industry. Although he did say he had consulted with others on the matter.

The comments by the leader led to criticism from Hospitality Ulster who argued the politician and others in the Executive have failed to have a conversation with his sector.

It comes as the Executive is not expected to agree to the removal of any further restrictions at a meeting on Thursday.

According to reports, the Department of Health has recommended restrictions around social distancing and mask wearing should remain.

It is thought the Executive will discuss the issue of mitigating measures including the introduction of vaccine certificates to gain access to bars and restaurants.

When asked by BBC host Stephen Nolan who he had consulted with in the hospitality industry before making the call, Mr Eastwood referenced speaking to his wife Rachael, who runs two Derry pubs.

“My wife is in the hospitality business, so I know it very well,” he said.

Mr Eastwood went on to claim he has also spoken to others in the industry.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood

“We either have lockdowns in which pubs are closed, or we have safe spaces where people are vaccinated, and the spread of this disease is stopped.

“We know this is now a pandemic of the unvaccinated. If Hospitality Ulster want to keep the pubs open, let’s make them safe spaces.”

Hospitality Ulster chief Colin Neill hit out at those who “make public statements” without coming and speaking to his industry.

“Talk to us about vaccine passports. Let’s actually sit down with an industry that the government want to regulate. Let us rule nothing out,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“If you actually look at our covid passport it isn’t designed to enter premises. Our covid passport... is purely designed for travel.

“Why will nobody actually sit down and say: ‘It would be a good idea to work out all the details’. We’ve seen quite a few politicians at Balmoral. Maybe the time at Balmoral could have been spent with us.

“We are left hanging there struggling for survival. As we face into Christmas we don’t even know what bookings we can take as we don’t know what our capacity will be.”

Thursday’s meeting of the Executive will be the first face-to-face meeting at Stormont in almost a year.

Belfast restaurateur Michael Deane said he had no objections to the idea of a vaccine passport for his establishments but stressed such a policy must apply to everyone.

“Care workers, teachers, getting on a bus, going to a football match... I’m not against it in principle as long as it is for everyone,” he told the Nolan radio show.

“We’ve had a bad kicking over this. All we want to do is make our customers safe, make our staff safe and provide a service for our whole city.

“We can’t face another lockdown, the industry will not be able to cope with it.

“I welcome people being vaccinated. It is whether you are going to be able to force people. If that is the legislation then I think the legislation has to be for everyone.”

The SDLP has been contacted for a response.