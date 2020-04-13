House parties, barbecues and parents dropping kids at friends' houses... more than 100 Northern Ireland people fined for breaching coronavirus lockdown rules

PSNI officers carry out a vehicle check point between Portrush and Portstewart in the popular County Antrim seaside resort. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Police in Northern Ireland issued more than 100 fines to people flouting coronavirus lockdown rules over the Easter holiday weekend.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd told Good Morning Ulster the vast majority of the public adhered to guidance from the NI Executive and the health service to stay at home and not to make unnecessary trips.

However, there is still a minority of people whose actions continue to put the public at risk.

He said: "You will get some people who choose to ignore it or think they can get away with it.

"By and large the vast majority of those people also took the advice and guidance when given that by officers.

"However, as always you get people who neither understand or follow the restrictions or indeed listen to the advice and guidance.

"So we have issued 107 fines since Friday morning through into this morning. So over three days there has been 107 fines to people who shouldn't have been where they were and wouldn't listen to the advice and guidance of officers when it was brought to their attention."

Police on patrol and leaving leaflets for drivers who parked cars at Shaw's Bridge despite car park closures and advice to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Photo Pacemaker Press

ACC Todd said that officers were not only dealing with members of the public taking unnecessary trips but that some were attending house parties and barbecues.

He said: "We had a bit of a trend over the weekend of people having house parties and barbecues inviting family and friends round, therefore increasing the risk of household to household transmission of the virus, which is what the restrictions are there for to prevent.

"So we have been dealing with calls to house parties and barbecues. We have had reports of parents dropping their kids of at other kids houses so that they can play. Again, running the risk of household to household transmissions."

ACC Todd said his officers dealt with several gatherings of around a dozen people, and even one or two cases where more than 20 people were present.

He said his officers will be increasing efforts this week to prevent further breaches of the lockdown rules.

"We take it all seriously and we don't relish issuing anybody with fines, it is always a last resort," he added.