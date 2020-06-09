How coronavirus quarantine will work? Your questions about new measures answered

Q. I'm travelling to Northern Ireland, what do I have to do?

A. People coming back here from abroad will need to self-isolate for 14 days. You will not be allowed to leave the place you are staying in for the first 14 days except in very limited situations.

It does not apply to those travelling here from within the Common Travel Area, which includes England, Scotland, Wales, Republic of Ireland, Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.

Q. What happens if I do not fill out the form?

A. If you refuse to provide passenger information you may be fined £60. If you leave self-isolation within the 14-day period you may be fined £1,000.

Q. How do I get from the airport to my accommodation?

A. Travellers are urged to use cars or other forms of private transport to travel from the airport when they arrive in the UK but if they must use public transport, they are advised to take the most direct route possible to their accommodation and follow guidance such as wearing face coverings.

Q. Where should I quarantine?

A. UK travellers can go back to their home and self-isolate there. But people can also isolate in the home of a friend or relative, a hotel, hostel, bed and breakfast, or "other suitable" accommodation.

Anyone who cannot provide a suitable address will be provided accommodation by the Government, such as a hotel - but at their own expense.

Q. How will authorities check?

A. Spot checks are set to be carried out by officials, such as Border Force officers as travellers arrive at airports and ports to make sure they have filled out the forms, according to the Home Office. The Government has also threatened to carry out spot checks to make sure people are complying.

Q. What are the main issues?

A. Lack of clarity on how it will be policed, particularly given the Irish border. Travellers to the UK can use a loophole dubbed the 'Dublin dodge', which involves travelling to the Irish capital first and then straight on to the UK.