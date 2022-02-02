How to add booster status to your COVIDCert NI vaccination app

International travellers can now officially prove their booster status with the COVIDCert NI app

The COVIDCert NI app has now been updated to include official confirmation of booster doses.

The Department of Health announced at the beginning of December that the app was expected to be updated in January.

Up until today, confirmation showing you had received the booster jab was only available in PDF form.

The addition of booster information is likely to be particularly important to holiday makers, should their destinations require proof of a booster vaccine dose as a condition of entry.

The EU has introduced a new policy under which vaccine certificates are not recognised if your most recent dose was more than 270 days ago.

Currently in Northern Ireland, proof of vaccination against Covid is a legal requirement of entry for nightclubs, and indoor unseated or partially seated events with 500 people or more.

While Covid certification is no longer legally required in pubs and licensed restaurants, the NI Executive still strongly encourages its use in such settings.

Instructions on how to update the app

To update the COVIDCert NI app, open it on your phone or other mobile device and follow the update instructions.

Once you have updated to the new version of the app, open your app document wallet and select the option to “Request Certificate Update”.

Users can also request to update COVID certificates with a booster vaccination via the NI Direct Portal. This option is available on the NI Direct COVID Certificate Portal homepage.

Printed certificates for booster vaccinations are also available via the helpline for those who do not have access to a smartphone or computer. The helpline number is 0300 200 7814.

If you are a parent or guardian, travelling with children who have been vaccinated, and need a certificate; the department advises to go online to your nidirect account and select the option to apply on their behalf.

Further information is available here: https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/coronavirus-covid-19-information-covid-certification-scheme

How to get your booster jab

The vaccine booster programme in GP practices across Northern Ireland was brought to a close on Tuesday.

However, boosters will continue to be widely available from health trust vaccination centres, mobile pop-up clinics and community pharmacies across Northern Ireland.

You can find local clinics by putting in your postcode at the following link: https://vaccinations.covid-19.hscni.net/location-search