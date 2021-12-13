How, when and where to get your Covid-19 booster jab in Northern Ireland this week

Large queues formed outside the walk-in vaccination centre at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast on Monday, as Northern Ireland's booster roll-out was extended to over-30s

Large queues outside the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, for walk-in vaccination centre as Northern Ireland's booster roll-out was extended to over-30s (Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker)

With the Department of Health announcing that vaccination hubs are now open to anyone aged 30 and over for walk-in boosters, here is a round-up of how, when and where to get your booster anywhere in Northern Ireland this week, and who is eligible to do so.

People aged 40 or over, who received their second vaccine dose three months ago or more, can now get their booster jabs at a Health Trust hub or a participating community pharmacy.

Walk-in jabs are available for anyone aged 30 and over who are also at least three months out from receiving their second vaccine dose.

People under 40 who are more vulnerable to Covid-19 are already being prioritised, alongside older age groups, and are being invited to receive their booster dose by their GP.

In order to further increase capacity to deliver booster doses, trust hubs are now extending their opening hours and days of operation with immediate effect, with hundreds of additional vaccinators in the process of being recruited.

Those aged 18 to 39 will be eligible for a booster when the NHS calls them forward, and will be prioritised “in order of descending age groups”, announced the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

You are also eligible for the booster if you are over 12-years-old and have previously received a letter from your GP/Trust clinician specifically stating that you require a 3rd primary dose of a COVID-19 vaccine you are over 16-years-old and have a severe underlying health condition, or if you are over 16-years-old and you live in a household with an immunosuppressed person who has received a letter from their GP/Trust clinician.

If you would prefer to book an appointment for your booster in advance, you can do so via the Health and Social Care booking system here.

There are further details of community pharmacies across NI providing boosters here.

The booster programme involves the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines. In line with JCVI advice, your booster dose does not have to be same vaccine as your first and second doses.

You must bring photographic or personal ID when you are going for your booster, similar to the first and second doses. Acceptable forms of ID include a passport, driving licence, bus pass, carer’s card or household bill.

Walk-in vaccination clinics and operating times this week

Armagh St Luke's Hospital - Thursday, 8.30am - 5.30pm

Ballymena Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena - Monday to Friday, 12 noon – 8pm, Walk ins are only available between the hours of 3-5pm. Saturday and Sunday, 9am – 5pm (closed 12.30-1pm)

Slots have been cleared between 3-5pm for walk-ins so if you can attend at this time please do so as the wait is likely to be shorter. Otherwise, the Northern Health Trust encourages the public to book online here.

Belfast Royal Victoria Hospital - open 8.30am - 8.30pm every day

Knockbracken Hall from Wednesday December 15 onwards. This vaccination centre will be open daily from 9am – 6pm.

Due to high demand there will also be late night opening hours 8am – 10.30pm on Thursday 16th December and Friday 17th December.

Short Strand Community Centre - Tuesday, 10am – 2pm Crusaders Football Grounds - Wednesday, 12pm – 7pm and Sunday December 19, 10am – 4pm St Johns GAA, Whiterock Road - Thursday, 12pm – 6pm Deanby Youth Centre - Saturday, 10am – 4pm Ulster Hospital Acute Services Block - Monday-Thursday, 9am-7.30pm and Friday-Sunday, 9am-4pm

Craigavon The Civic Centre - Monday and Tuesday, 8.30am - 5.30pm Wednesday, 12pm - 8pm

Maternity vaccine clinics - Craigavon Area Hospital – December 23, 5.30pm - 8.30pm

Derry/Londonderry Foyle Arena, December 15 – 18, 9am-8pm

Dec 19 - 9am-5pm

Dec 20-22 - 9am-8pm

Dec 23 - 9am-5pm

Dec 27-30 - 9am-5pm

Dec 31 - 9am-12pm

January 2, 2022 – 9am-5pm

Jan 3-8 – 9am-8pm

Jan 9 – 9am-5pm

Downpatrick Downshire Hospital, Great Hall - Saturday and Sunday, 9.30am-3.30pm

Dundonald

Ulster Hospital Acute Services Block

Monday-Thursday, 9am-7.30pm

Friday-Sunday, 9am-4pm

From 14/12/2021 Monday – Sunday, 8.15am-8pm (last walk-in at 7pm)

Dungannon The Junction - Sunday, 9.15am - 5.30pm

Enniskillen

Lakland Forum – December 29 & 30, 2021 – 9am-5pm

Dec 31 – 9am-12pm

January 2, 2022 – 9am-5pm

Jan 3-8 – 9am-8pm

Jan 9 – 9am-5pm

Lisburn Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre - Monday and Wednesday, 9.30am-7pm Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9.30am-4pm

From 14/12/2021 Monday – Sunday, 9.30am-7.30pm

Newry Leisure Centre - Friday and Saturday, 9am - 4pm

Maternity vaccine clinics - Daisy Hill Hospital:

December 16, 2021 - 5.30pm - 8.30pm

January 6, 2022 5.30pm - 8.30pm

January 27, 2022 5.30pm - 8.30pm

February 10, 2022 5.30pm - 8.30pm

Omagh Leisure Centre

December 15 – 18, 9am-8pm

Dec 19 - 9am-5pm

Dec 20-22 - 9am-8pm

Dec 23 - 9am-5pm

Dec 27 & 28 – 9am-5pm

Health Minister Robin Swann has vowed to match England’s target of rolling out the booster vaccine to all over 18s by the end of the year.

On Sunday it was revealed that the number of confirmed Omicron variant cases in NI has now increased to 10, but The Health Minister added that the public cannot rely solely on the booster programme to combat Omicron.

“We all have a vital role to play in not spreading the virus,” he said.

“We need to keep making safer choices in our daily lives and to regularly use lateral flow tests to help protect each other.”

People are asked to be patient in the event of queues at vaccination centres.