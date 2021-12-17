How, when and where to get your Covid-19 booster jab in Northern Ireland this weekend and next week

The Department of Health has announced all those over the age of 18 will be able to get their Covid-19 booster vaccination from Monday.

It follows the announcement of a new mass vaccination centre at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast from next week, with hope 4,000 jabs can be delivered at the site every day.

Mass vaccination centres are also being opened in other trust areas, including the Foyle Arena in Londonderry and the South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon.

Who is eligible for a booster?

Following the announcement earlier this week, another over the age of 18-years-old will be able to receive a Covid-19 booster jab from Monday.

As with other age groups, they will only be eligible for boosters if it has been three months or more since their second dose.

Booster jabs for 18-29-year-olds will only be available on a walk-in basis initially, but they will be able to book jab appointments at the Trust centres from later next week.

The majority of GPs are also extending to the 18-29 age group, and community pharmacies are doing the same.

You are also eligible for the booster if you are over 12-years-old and have previously received a letter from your GP/Trust clinician specifically stating that you require a 3rd primary dose of a COVID-19 vaccine you are over 16-years-old and have a severe underlying health condition, or if you are over 16-years-old and you live in a household with an immunosuppressed person who has received a letter from their GP/Trust clinician.

What vaccine will you receive and what do you need to bring to get the jab?

The booster programme involves the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines. In line with JCVI advice, your booster dose does not have to be same vaccine as your first and second doses.

You must bring photographic or personal ID when you are going for your booster, similar to the first and second doses. Acceptable forms of ID include a passport, driving licence, bus pass, carer’s card or household bill.

Where can you get a jab?

The easiest way you can find the closest place to get a Covid-19 vaccine or booster is to use the locater tool implemented by the Health and Social Care Trusts which can be found online here.

If you would prefer to book an appointment for your booster in advance, you can do so via the Health and Social Care booking system here.

While the Titanic Exhibition Centre in east Belfast will be transformed into a mass vaccination centre next week, there is still no firm day this will open.

However, the centre is set to be open from 8am to 8pm seven days a week for the next three weeks. It will not be open on Christmas Day or Boxing Day.

It will offer the booster jab as well as first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and will be open to residents from across Northern Ireland.

Walk-in vaccination clinics and operating times this coming week

Belfast Trust:

The Vaccination Centre at the Royal Victoria Hospital is open for walk-in vaccinations between 8am – 8.30pm every day.

The Vaccination Hub at Knockbracken Hall is open daily from 9am – 6pm.

Pop-up clinics this weekend include:

Saturday 18 December at 10am – 4pm

Deanby Youth Centre – Oldpark Terrace, Belfast BT14 6NP

Sunday 19 December at 10am – 4pm

Crusaders Football Grounds – St Vincent’s Street, Belfast, BT15 3QG

Northern Trust:

Mass Vaccination Centre, Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena:

Opening hours w/c 20 December

9.30am – 8pm Monday to Thursday.

The Centre will close on Friday 24, Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 of December.

Opening hours w/c 27 December

9.30 – 5pm Monday 27 December

9.30am – 8pm Tuesday 28 – Thursday 30 December.

9.30am – 5pm Friday 31 December

9.30 – 5pm Sunday 2 January

The Centre will close on Sat 1 of January

There is no walk in availability for Booster vaccines – people are advised to book online.

Pop up Booster Clinics:

Coleraine Leisure Centre

Monday 20, Tuesday 21 and Wednesday 22 December

9.30am – 4.30pm

Antrim Forum

Tuesday 21, Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 December

9.30am – 4.30pm

Meadowbank, Magherafelt

Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 December

9.30am – 4.30pm

South Eastern Trust:

Ulster Hospital Acute Services Block:

Monday-Sunday, 8.15am-8pm (last walk-in 7pm)

Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre:

Monday – Sunday, 9.30am-7.30pm

Downshire Hospital, Great Hall:

Saturday & Sunday, 9.30am-3.30pm

Ulster Hospital Maternity Outpatients Department (Pfizer):

Saturday 18 December, 9.30am-3pm

Southern Trust:

South Lake Leisure Centre:

Saturday, December 18 - 8am - 8pm (last walk-in 7pm)

Sunday, December 19 - 8am - 8pm (last walk-in 7pm)

Monday, December 20 - 8am - 8pm (last walk-in 7pm)

Tuesday, December 21 - 8am - 8pm (last walk-in 7pm)

Wednesday, December 22 - 8am - 8pm (last walk-in 7pm)

Thursday, December 23 - 8am - 8pm (last walk-in 7pm)

Newry Leisure Centre:

Saturday, December 18 - 9am - 8pm (last walk-in 7pm)

Monday, December 20 - 9am - 8pm (last walk-in 7pm)

Tuesday, December 21 - 9am - 8pm (last walk-in 7pm)

Wednesday, December 22 - 9am - 8pm (last walk-in 7pm)

Thursday, December 23 - 9am - 8pm (last walk-in 7pm)

The Junction, Dungannon:

Sunday, December 19 - 9.15am - 5.30pm (last walk-in 4.30pm)

Western Trust:

Foyle Arena:

Dec 19 - 9am-5pm

Dec 20-22 - 9am-8pm

Dec 23 - 9am-5pm

Dec 27-30 - 9am-5pm

Omagh Leisure Complex:

Sunday, December 19 - 9am - 5pm

December 20 - 22 - 9am - 8pm

Thursday, December 23 - 9am - 5pm

December 24, 25, 26 - Closed

Lakeland Forum, Enniskillen:

December 19 - 11am - 5pm

December 20 - 9am - 5pm

Local pharmacies are also offering vaccines including the booster jabs, with a full list of every participating local pharmacy available here.