How, where and when to get your vaccine or booster jab this week in Northern Ireland

After a Christmas break, many vaccination hubs across Northern Ireland have reopened from Monday for those needing to get their first and second coronavirus jabs, or their booster.

Some health trusts have altered their vaccine centres’ opening hours due to the festive holidays this week.

Walk-in jabs are available for anyone aged 18 and over who are also at least three months out from receiving their second vaccine dose.

Here is a round-up of how, when and where to get your vaccine anywhere in Northern Ireland over the next seven days.

Walk-in vaccination clinics and operating times this week

Antrim

Antrim Forum – The hub is closed on Monday, but will reopen on Tuesday 28 and from then until Thursday 30 will be open from 9.30am – 4.30pm. On New Year’s Eve the centre will operate from 9.30am – 4pm and will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Ballymena

Seven Towers Leisure Centre – Monday 27, 9.30am – 5pm (Last walk in at 4pm). Tuesday 28 to Thursday 30 from 9.30am – 8pm (Last walk ins at 6pm). New Year’s Eve from 9.30 – 5pm (Last walk in at 4pm). The hub will be closed on New Year’s Day and will reopen on Sunday from 9.30am – 5pm (Last walk in at 4pm)

Belfast

Royal Victoria Hospital – Normal hours resume on Monday 27 December from 8am – 8.30pm, except for New Year’s Eve (8am – 2pm) and New Year’s Day (10am – 2pm)

Knockbracken Hall – Normal hours resume on Monday 27 December from 9am – 6pm, except for New Year’s Eve (9am – 2pm) and New Year’s Day (10am – 2pm)

Great Hall at Queen’s University Belfast – Normal hours resume on Monday 27 December from 10am – 5pm, but will be closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Titanic Exhibition Centre – The mass vaccination centre is open from 8am-8pm Monday to Thursday this week. On New Year’s Eve, it will open from 8am-2pm and will be closed on New Year’s Day, but will resume from 8am – 8pm on Sunday January 2.

Craigavon

South Lake Leisure Centre – Monday 27 to Wednesday 29, from 8.15am- 8pm (last walk in 7pm). Thursday 30 from 8am- 8pm (last walk in 7pm). The centre will be closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Derry

Foyle Arena – Monday 27 to Thursday 30, from 9.00am - 5.00pm. The centre will open 9.00am - 12.00pm on New Year’s Eve and will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Enniskillen

Lakeland Forum – The centre will be closed until Wednesday 29, when it will open from 11.00am - 5.00pm. It will open on Thursday 30 from 9.00am - 5.00pm and on New Year’s Eve. The hub will be closed on New Year’s Day, but will reopen on Sunday January 2 from 9.00am - 5.00pm.

Lisburn

Lagan Valley Hospital (APPOINTMENT ONLY FROM 28 DECEMBER) – The hub is closed on Monday, but will reopen for appointments only on Tuesday 28 from 9.30am – 7pm. On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, it will open from 9.30am – 2pm and will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Magherafelt

Meadowbank – The centre is closed up until New Year’s Day and will reopen on Sunday January 1 from 9.30am – 4.30pm.

Newry

Newry Leisure Centre – Monday 27 to Thursday 30, from 9am- 8pm (last walk in 7pm). The centre will be closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Omagh

Omagh Leisure Complex – The centre will open from 9.00am - 5.00pm on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28, but will be closed for the rest of the week.

Stormont has also been urged to consider door-to-door Covid ‘jab teams’ in the ongoing fight against the new Omicron variant, which has accounted for around 60% of positive cases this Christmas.

A record number of daily Covid cases (3,286) were confirmed on Christmas Eve — the highest number in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.

The latest figures for over the Christmas period will be available on the Department of Health’s dashboard on December 29.

Alliance health spokesperson Paula Bradshaw told the Belfast Telegraph that it’s time to consider making house calls to those who remain reluctant to get vaccinated.

The MLA’s call comes as fresh curbs on the hospitality industry came into effect in Northern Ireland on Boxing Day.

Ms Bradshaw, who sits on Stormont’s health committee, also said ‘pop-up’ clinics should be set up in areas of low vaccine take-up, while ‘vaccine champions’ could also be needed.