How, where and when to get your vaccine or booster jab this week in Northern Ireland
After a Christmas break, many vaccination hubs across Northern Ireland have reopened from Monday for those needing to get their first and second coronavirus jabs, or their booster.
Some health trusts have altered their vaccine centres’ opening hours due to the festive holidays this week.
Walk-in jabs are available for anyone aged 18 and over who are also at least three months out from receiving their second vaccine dose.
Here is a round-up of how, when and where to get your vaccine anywhere in Northern Ireland over the next seven days.
Walk-in vaccination clinics and operating times this week
Antrim
Ballymena
Belfast
Craigavon
Derry
Enniskillen
Lisburn
Magherafelt
Newry
Omagh
Stormont has also been urged to consider door-to-door Covid ‘jab teams’ in the ongoing fight against the new Omicron variant, which has accounted for around 60% of positive cases this Christmas.
A record number of daily Covid cases (3,286) were confirmed on Christmas Eve — the highest number in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.
The latest figures for over the Christmas period will be available on the Department of Health’s dashboard on December 29.
Alliance health spokesperson Paula Bradshaw told the Belfast Telegraph that it’s time to consider making house calls to those who remain reluctant to get vaccinated.
The MLA’s call comes as fresh curbs on the hospitality industry came into effect in Northern Ireland on Boxing Day.
Ms Bradshaw, who sits on Stormont’s health committee, also said ‘pop-up’ clinics should be set up in areas of low vaccine take-up, while ‘vaccine champions’ could also be needed.