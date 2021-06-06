Hundreds tested in Kilkeel in a bid to halt surge of Delta variant

Health bosses have spent the weekend trying to test up to 1,000 Kilkeel residents for Covid-19 in a race against time to stop a surge in Delta variant cases.

Kilkeel High School in the town will remain closed on Monday as a deep clean is carried out after the eighth person connected to the school tested positive with the virus on Sunday.

In an address on the school’s Facebook page on Sunday, the principal, Victor Coert, said: “We are undergoing a clean of the building on Monday and hence, there will be nobody in school.”

He also said decisions have been taken to reduce the footfall in the school in the coming week, with some pupils taking part in remote learning, while assessments have been rescheduled and the summer term has ended for Year 13.

No information has been provided by the Public Health Agency on how many cases of the Delta variant have been identified in the town to date.

Newry, Mourne and Down councillor Glyn Hanna welcomed the swift response but said there is some alarm in the local community.

“I wish there was a bit more information coming from the officials because no-one really knows what is going on,” he said.

“It’s good to see they’ve acted so quickly but no-one seems to know where the Delta variant has come from and that’s a bit of a worry.

“I was in Kilkeel over the weekend and it was definitely quieter than usual so I think people are staying at home and I’ve had quite a few phone calls from people who are worried.

“They are going door to door trying to get as many people as possible tested.”

It comes as it can be revealed Government experts have warned it is likely the Delta variant will become the dominant strain in Northern Ireland, resulting in “adverse consequences for the course of the pandemic” here.

Northern Ireland relaxed rules relating to movement around the Common Travel Area just one day before government advisory group Sage warned the move would result in the Delta variant taking hold.

Minutes from a Sage meeting on May 25, the day after restrictions relating to travel in and out of Northern Ireland were relaxed, said there was “no evidence of sustained transmission” of B1.617.6 in the community, unlike in other parts of the UK.

However, the document warned “it is likely further introductions as a result of increased CTA and international travel will result in it becoming the dominant form in the future, with adverse consequences for the course of the epidemic”.

Meanwhile, the Scarva Sham Fight, which attracts tens of thousands of spectators, has been cancelled for the second year running, the Royal Black Institution has announced.