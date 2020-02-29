Hunt for contacts as first case of coronavirus confirmed in Republic of Ireland

Patient travelled from northern ItalyDepartment of Health in the Republic says case is 'not unexpected'Likelihood of more cases 'moderate to high'Second confirmed case on island of Ireland

Image of the coronavirus. (Photo by HANDOUT/National Institutes of Health/AFP via Getty Images)

The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was informed of the confirmed case of Covid-19 on Saturday.

The patient, a male in the eastern part of the country, is currently receiving "appropriate medical care".

The case is associated with travel from an affected area in northern Italy, rather than contact with another confirmed case in Northern Ireland.

The man came forward himself with symptoms. Tests confirmed he had the virus only hours before the announcement was made and authorities then began the process of tracing those he may have come into contact with.

It is understood health officials are attempting to trace those who may have come into contact with the man.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health, said: “This is not unexpected. We have been preparing for this eventuality for many weeks now.

“Public health protocols have been in place since January and are operating effectively.

“The health service is well used to managing infectious diseases and has robust response measures in place.”

Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann said: “We will continue to co-operate on contact tracing and other vital steps as we work relentlessly to mitigate the spread of COViD 19.

“Earlier today, the First Minister, deputy First Minister, Taoiseach, Minister Harris and myself spoke together by teleconference. We underlined our commitment to continued cooperation between respective Departments and public health organisations on both sides of the border. I also spoke with Minister Harris again this evening."

Positive test results had been anticipated on both sides of the border and we have repeatedly made clear it was a question of when not if Robin Swann

At a hastily convened press conference on Saturday night, Dr Holohan said the likelihood of more cases of Covid-19 happening in Ireland was "moderate to high."

He said the man, who is the first case in the Republic, had returned to Ireland from northern Italy. He praised the man for following the official advice of coming forward when he noticed he had symptoms.

He refused to inform the small number of journalists of any personal details relating to the man or his movements.

He declined to say if he was on the same flight from Italy as the woman who flew into Dublin and was diagnosed in Northern Ireland.

Dr Holohan said it was vital that anyone who has been to affected areas and who has symptoms has confidence that their privacy will be tightly safeguarded by health authorities.

“Unless people are assured of privacy, they will not come forward to be tested”, he said.

He refused to say if a second airline cabin crew would need to go into isolation the same way as the original crew on the woman's flight.

In an earlier statement, Dr John Cuddihy, Director of the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, said: "The HSE is now working rapidly to identify any contacts the patient may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

“It is important to note that the risk of transmission through casual contact is low."

Minister Harris said: "This is not unexpected. We have been preparing for this since January.

"I would strongly encourage people to follow the guidance and advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team, led by the Chief Medical Officer."

Over 100 tests have been carried out on people in the Republic so far.

It is the second case of coronavirus on the island of Ireland, after the first case in Northern Ireland was confirmed earlier this week.

The woman had arrived at Dublin Airport from northern Italy before travelling to Belfast by train.

It is understood she has been treated at home.

People who sat within two rows of the person on the plane from northern Italy to Dublin were contacted.

The woman followed advice in reporting concerns to a GP and "self-isolated" at home whilst awaiting

Symptoms of the coronavirus include a cough, shortness of breath, fever and breathing difficulties.

The number of people sickened by the virus climbed to more than 85,000 globally on Saturday and there were more than 2,850 deaths, most of them in China.

Schools and universities will stay closed for a second consecutive week in three northern Italian regions in an effort to contain Europe's worst outbreak of coronavirus.

Italy's neighbours are also taking measures to contain the spread of the virus. France on Saturday put a temporary ban on public gatherings with more than 5,000 people, while Switzerland on Friday banned events expected to draw more than 1,000.