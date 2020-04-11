Hydebank Wood inmates bake up some treats for NHS heroes

Health staff yesterday with the tray-bakes rustled up by the female inmates of Hydebank Wood

Inmates at Northern Ireland's only female prison have been spreading much needed Easter cheer to say thank you to health and social care workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some sweet Good Friday treats were handed out yesterday to hundreds of dedicated doctors and nurses working within the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust.

The gift of tray-bakes came as a pleasant surprise to hardworking health staff during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and were made by inmates at Hydebank Wood Secure College in Belfast.

They were handed out in gratitude to NHS workers including those based at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald and Lagan Valley Hospital in Lisburn.

Posting on social media, a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Prison Service tweeted: "The tray-bakes from Hydebank brought a smile to the faces of our #NHS colleagues.

"Well done to the women in our care who made it possible and to our staff for the vital support they provide.

"Special thanks to @setrust for getting the treats to the frontline."

The kind gesture from the inmates at Hydebank also won praise from Justice Minister Naomi Long.

Mrs Long tweeted: "What a fantastic gesture from the women in Hydebank Wood, to say thank you to front line NHS staff!"