I didn’t have time to fret about Covid news, says Edwin Poots

On the mend: Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, who was admitted to hospital for a burst appendix

A positive coronavirus test was “only a distraction” before appendix surgery, Agriculture minister Edwin Poots has said.

The DUP MLA tested positive while he was at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

He said he had not had any Covid-19 symptoms.

“I felt unwell on Friday a week ago. On the Saturday it got worse and on Sunday I went down to hospital. I had a burst appendix,” he told BBC Radio Ulster’s Farming Matters programme.

“So, late on Sunday night I got operated on, and just before I went for the surgery, I was told I had Covid-19, but I had no symptoms of it, haven’t had any symptoms of it and it’s not something that is causing me any grief whatsoever.

“Thankfully, I am recovering from the operation and very grateful to all of the staff at the Royal Victoria Hospital for their care and the surgical team who provided the life-saving surgery.”

Mr Poots said he took two paracetamol on Saturday to “grind out the pain”.

“But the pain didn’t go away and probably I should have went on Saturday at some stage. Then the appendix burst, so I would encourage others to be wise if they have something which is deeply unusual because you know your own body,” he said.

Mr Poots insisted he remained focused on his surgery when he was told he had tested positive for coronavirus.

“I was gowned up and ready for surgery and the only thing that I was interested in was

getting surgery because I knew that my appendix was leaking poison into my system. That was my only concern at that moment in time,” he said.

“Covid-19 was only a distraction in that respect.”

Mr Poots said he would be “out and about as usual” today after being “very obedient” about self-isolating.