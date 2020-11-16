I fear more Covid-19 restrictions before Christmas: Health Minister Robin Swann

Robin Swann has warned further restrictions are likely to recommended before Christmas (Press Eye)

Health Minister Robin Swann has cast doubt on the extended Covid-19 restrictions lifting as planned on November 27, and believes there is more chance of a Christmas shutdown.

Stormont has been heavily criticised following last week's Covid talks exposed a deeply-divided Executive that only made a decision just 24 hours before the regulations were originally due to end.

First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill had assured businesses that an announcement on the restrictions would be made at the beginning of last week.

Mr Swann said he "did not get what he wanted" during the prolonged talks and that he "reluctantly" supported the compromise.

His comments came after the Department of Health said a further nine people with Covid-19 died in Northern Ireland.

The death toll recorded by the department now stands at 855.

There were also another 472 confirmed cases of the virus recorded in the last 24-hour reporting period. A total of 46,831 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

The occupancy rate across Northern Ireland's hospitals has dropped from 98% to 94% in 24 hours.

One hospital was last night over capacity - the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald.

On Saturday, a total of four hospitals were operating beyond capacity.

Yesterday, there were 415 Covid-19 inpatients in the region's hospitals, 49 of whom were being treated in intensive care.

DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the Health Minister must now explain what actions were taken by his department in the summer months to deal with the winter surge of Covid-19 patients.

He added that a "balanced and proportionate approach", which protects life and livelihoods, must be made in order to tackle the spread of the virus.

"We have urged the Health Minister to make a statement to the Assembly tomorrow and detail how the summer months were used to ready our hospitals for the winter surge," said Sir Jeffrey yesterday.

"It makes no sense that eight months into this pandemic, there is no rapid and mass testing of staff in key wards or in care homes.

"This should be a daily occurrence."

Mr Swann said yesterday that he was "disappointed, embarrassed and ashamed" by Executive decision-making around Covid restrictions, warning that tighter regulations would likely have to be imposed before Christmas as a result.

He was speaking following days of political wrangling at Stormont over hospitality restrictions that saw his proposals to extend the lockdown for two weeks twice rejected via the use of a veto by the DUP.

Economy Minister Dianne Dodds' 'compromise' plan was eventually agreed and will see restaurants, pubs and hotels open on November 27.

Hair and beauty salons and premises without an alcohol licence, such as cafes and coffee shops, can reopen on Friday, with hours restricted to 8pm.

The DUP, UUP and Alliance voted for the proposals, Sinn Fein voted against, while the SDLP abstained.

Mr Swann told BBC's Sunday Politics that extending the restrictions were portrayed as a "green and orange issue".

"I do honestly believe that we will be back, the Department of Health, looking for further restrictions and further regulations before Christmas," Mr Swann said.

"I'm disappointed, embarrassed and ashamed that it took us until Thursday to come up with this compromise agreement that doesn't go, in my opinion, far enough."

When questioned as to whether he and Justice Minister Naomi Long in effect "gave the DUP cover", Mr Swann said they were running out of time and a decision had to be made.

Alliance Party leader Ms Long added that it was "very clear the DUP were not going to concede".

Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride also admitted yesterday that the extended lockdown regulations have far-reaching implications and encouraged everyone to look after their mental health and wellbeing this winter.

The DUP and Sinn Fein were both contacted for a response to the comments made over the weekend.