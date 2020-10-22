I know what Covid can do: Salon owner who lost her father to the virus defends new restrictions

A beauty salon owner who lost her father to coronavirus has backed the new Covid-19 restrictions after they came in for fresh criticism.

However, a Co Antrim bar owner has called the rules "ridiculous" and said they could spell the end for traditional Ulster pubs.

More questions were raised yesterday after the publication of evidence guiding the Executive's decision to shut down businesses like hospitality, hairdressers and beauty salons.

The papers suggested the impact of closing the hospitality industry would be "moderate" while shutting close contact services like beauty salons would be low, yet would disproportionately affect women and the "poorest" people.

Supporting the current restrictions was Maureen McParland (37) from Armagh, whose father Tony Mitchell died aged 70 in May from coronavirus.

She also opened a beauty salon last June and must now shut for four weeks with no government support as her business is still new.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mrs McParland said: "When coronavirus takes someone very special from you in the cruellest way it's just very tough but everybody is doing this to protect their families.

"I've had to close my beauty salon now for four weeks, maybe longer. It just has to be done.

"I suppose there's people out there that still think it's a flu but it is serious and the numbers are up.

"People that haven't been affected, I find, just don't realise the consequences."

She continued: "I'm fed up with it all but I'm happy to do anything to keep me and my family safe.

"I'm not entitled to any help as I'm still in my first year of business which is disappointing.

"It was just me working by myself so I don't have any staff to worry about, but it's harder for the bigger salons out there who employ more people.

"But we have to do what we have to do, me and my family know the extent of what Covid can do and it's just scary."

Stephen Reynolds owns The Front Page bar in Ballymena and is a board member with Hospitality Ulster. Mr Reynolds said the industry had worked hard to follow the safety guidance from the Executive, but felt this had been ignored.

Difficulties: Stephen Reynolds, who owns the Front Page bar in Ballymena

"I think the evidence speaks for itself, it's totally ridiculous. Despite all of our best efforts with negotiations and presentations to various members of the Executive," he said.

"We took all of their advice, we put everything in place and yet they still closed us. Now we have this evidence and you really couldn't make it up.

"It's not so long ago when they had an eat out to help out scheme where they were driving footfall into establishments.

"As much as I get what they were trying to achieve it really didn't make sense.

"I fully appreciate they're having to make decisions pretty quickly, but we have an award winning pub and know how to safely run our business."

Mr Reynolds said there was an inconsistency in the standards expected from the hospitality industry compared to supermarkets.

"When you come into the Front Page there's a sign asking you to wait for a member of staff.

"They ensure you sanitise your hands coming in, they seat the customer and get the track and trace details.

"Then they take your order and bring it back to the table, process the payment. None of that happens in supermarkets.

"In the smaller supermarkets, half the time you have to go looking for the sanitiser station and the bottles are often empty."

While welcoming the financial support for businesses made available from the Executive, he said it did not counter the long term effects.

"We were closed for too long in the first instance, for six months, during that time we were educating people to visit the off-licence and organise house parties," he said.

"When we did reopen I thought we would open to a real honeymoon period... that just didn't happen, we were only doing about 25% of our turnover. The damage is done and it's going to be a long way back for pubs.

"I can't speak about restaurants, but the days of the traditional Ulster pub are numbered in my mind.

"I'm not scaremongering, I've been trading for 30 years and live in the real world."