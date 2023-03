Queen's expert tells of difficulties in tackling a largely unknown virus

A team of experts at the University of Oxford are working to develop a vaccine that could prevent people from getting Covid-19 (Sean Elias/PA)

For scientists everywhere, it is the mission of their lives. In labs around the globe they are racing against time in a frantic bid to create a Covid-19 vaccine ­- seen as the key to vanquishing the virus and setting society on the road back to normality.