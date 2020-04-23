'I will protest at the gates each day until I'm allowed to visit my husband's grave', says Derry mum

A mother-of-eight whose husband died eight months ago has said she will protest at the gates of the City Cemetery in Londonderry until it is reopened.

Etta D'Arcy had been married to Hugh for 46 years when he received a shock lung cancer diagnosis after they returned from a cruise. He died suddenly just four days later on August 11, 2019.

Mrs D'Arcy, whose children are aged between 30 and 44, said she doesn't see why cemeteries should remain shut when supermarkets, parks and off-licences are open.

The Derry woman said the time has come for politicians to "ditch this ridiculous policy".

"There is more chance of someone catching coronavirus in a supermarket or an off-licence than in a cemetery," she said.

"I have visited my husband's grave every day since I lost him and I can't stand the pain of not being able to do that any more because the government in Northern Ireland has decided not to allow families to visit the graves of their loved ones.

"Hugh is there and it is important for me to be able to go there to talk to him. Not being able to visit him fills me with the deepest sadness you could imagine."

Mrs D'Arcy, who took part in a vigil at the City Cemetery gates on Monday, has vowed to continue to do so until access is granted.

She added: "If I have to go and sit in front of Stormont in Belfast to make them see sense, then I'll do it."

Elsewhere, a former Ulster Unionist election candidate, who lost his daughter in a car accident seven years ago, has hit out at Sinn Fein and the Alliance Party for opposing the reopening of cemeteries.

Jackson Minford's daughter, Lauren, died after a two-vehicle crash on the Moneygran Road near Portglenone as she travelled to work. Lauren (22), who lived in Ahoghill, taught pupils at Culcrow Primary School in Aghadowey and had only been working at the school since the previous September.

Lauren is buried in Ahoghill Cemetery, which has been closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Jackson (62), who previously worked as a senior official with Transport NI, said his family live with her loss every day.

"Lauren was just a few months short of her 23rd birthday when she died. She had only just qualified as a teacher and got her first full-time job at Culcrow where she was loved by staff and pupils," he said.

Jackson is married to Alison (58) and the couple have another daughter, Emma (34). The family last visited Lauren's grave on Mothering Sunday, just prior to the lockdown.

His own father, the late Nat Minford, was a South Antrim MP and Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly in the 1980s. In the 2017 Westminster election, Jackson visited Lauren's grave after accepting the UUP nomination to run against the DUP's Ian Paisley in North Antrim.

"I spoke to her to get her blessing and, from that point of view, it was important to me that it was a family decision to stand. Lauren is still very much a part of our family."

The Minfords have questioned why off-licences remain open while cemeteries have been shut.

"At the very start we agreed with the closure of cemeteries especially when the Health Minister Robin Swann talked about the potential for 15,000 coronavirus deaths in a worst-case scenario," he said.

"Now that those figures are a lot less and the public's response to social distancing is working, it shows that most people are being responsible."

Jackson doesn't believe big numbers of people would visit cemeteries at the same time.

"In the cemetery where Lauren is laid to rest, it is a vast open space and you're never near anyone else. We were optimistic that things would change in a few weeks and hoped it would only be a short-term measure.

"Now we see that the UUP and DUP are very much in support of cemeteries reopening while Sinn Fein and Alliance are opposed to it.

"People in those two parties will have lost family members so it just doesn't make sense why they insist on keeping them closed when public opinion is very much the opposite. Why not give us that little something to help us get through the next period as it would lift people's spirits?"