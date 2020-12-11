I'll get jab in public, says Foster after DUP councillor's anti-vaccine comments

Arlene Foster has given a shot in the arm to efforts to dismiss an anti-vaccine claim by one of her own councillors - by saying she is willing to get her jab publicly.

DUP councillor John Carson's claim that the new Covid-19 vaccine contains "stem cells and tissue from aborted babies" was dismissed by experts as "gross misinformation".

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine rolled out this week is made entirely from synthetic material and has no biological element.

But Mid and East Antrim councillor Mr Carson said on Facebook he would definitely not take the treatment. Asked by a Facebook user on December 7 whether he would be taking the vaccine, Mr Carson replied "Definitely no!!!" before making his erroneous claims.

Yesterday, First Minister Arlene Foster said his comments were "wrong". "The position I have and that the party has is this vaccine is safe and people should take it. In terms of the internal discipline, those matters will be dealt with internally, but John's wrong and he should reflect on that because some of the things he's said are palpably not true."

Mrs Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill confirmed they would be willing to get the jab in public. "I have no difficulty doing that," Mrs Foster said. "I am very much looking forward to taking the vaccination to protect myself, my family and my friends and colleagues."

Ms O'Neill said: "I am more than happy to take the vaccination whenever it is my turn, and more than happy to do it in public because I believe that is the way through."

The rollout of the Pfizer/BioNtech jab started in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, with vaccinators and care home residents and staff among the first to receive it.

The Department of Health also dismissed his claims.

"The Pfizer vaccine does not contain any human tissue," they said. "It should be remembered that vaccines have saved millions of lives worldwide."

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan programme, Queen's University Professor of Molecular Virology Ultan Power labelled the claims "gross misinformation". He said he "absolutely and categorically confirms" stem cells and foetal tissue from aborted babies is not used to make the vaccine. Mr Carson did not return calls from the Belfast Telegraph.