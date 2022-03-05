Impact of pandemic highlighted at Stormont Women’s Parliament

The first sitting of the Women’s Parliament at Stormont has heard about the disproportionate social and economic impact of the pandemic on women.

Participants from community organisations gave personal accounts of the Covid crisis at yesterday’s event.

It took place in the Assembly chamber at Parliament Buildings, and came ahead of International Women’s Day on Tuesday.

Rachel Powell opened the debate by discussing the background to the event and the need to raise women’s issues with decision-makers when creating policies.

Ms Powell, who is chair of the Women’s Policy Group, said: “This is probably the first time in the history of this chamber that there have been so many women in this room, and to have so many women’s voices present.”

She added Executive ministers needed to “firmly listen” to the voices of women, and called for a more equal society for women.

Participants debated a range of issues highlighted in the Women’s Policy Group Covid feminist recovery plan, including access to healthcare, employment, caring responsibilities, childcare, poverty, and violence against women and girls.

Deborah Yapicioz from the Irish Congress of Trade Unions discussed how Covid affected women’s employment, detailing the lack of PPE for carers, along with an increase in workplace discrimination for pregnant women and new mothers.

Later, in a poignant moment, all participants stood as Noelle Collins read out the names of women who were murdered here during lockdown.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey responded to the debate on behalf of Executive ministers. She paid tribute to the courage and determination to stand up and speak out.

Ulster Unionist MLA Rosemary Barton, who is deputy chair of the Northern Ireland Assembly Women’s Caucus, said it is vital that the representation of women in local politics increases.

“Two of the biggest issues currently are the impact of the Covid pandemic and the ongoing rises in the cost of living,” she added.

“These are issues that are going to be central in our politics moving forward, and something that the current Women’s Caucus is keen for its successor Caucus to address following the election.”