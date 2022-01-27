In-person visits to resume in Northern Ireland prisons

Regular in-person visits within Northern Ireland’s prisons are to resume from the end of this month after they were temporarily suspended as a result of Covid-19.

The Northern Ireland Prison Service confirmed in-person visits will resume from Monday, January 31.

Visitation arrangements had been changed at the end of December with the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Other prison services including the reopening of prison libraries and in-person legal visits will also start again next week.

NI Prison Service Director General, Ronnie Armour said: “Keeping people safe has been our top priority throughout the pandemic.

“Prisons, like all sections of the community, responded to the threat posed by Omicron by restricting access to our prisons. As that threat recedes we can now take steps to recommence our recovery.

“No-one should underestimate the challenges this pandemic has presented to our staff, partners and indeed those we look after. Our staff have shown they will respond in an appropriate manner when the threat increases, but also when that diminishes.

“Therefore I am pleased to announce that in-person visits, including legal visits, will start again next week.”

He added: “Our partners play a crucial role in supporting rehabilitation and we are again in the position to facilitate and support that work. The opening of our libraries is a further step towards a full and productive day for the people in our care.

“While this is a significant day on our road to recovery, we cannot be complacent. The threat of Covid-19 is real and that is particularly challenging in a prison.

“However we will continue to be proactive in our response to Covid-19 and to relax restrictions when it is safe to do so. The safety of everyone in prison remains our focus.”