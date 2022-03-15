Increase in stage-four lung cancer diagnoses during first wave of pandemic, report shows

The report also revealed the proportion of lung cancer patients receiving treatment within six months of diagnosis decreased from 54% in 2018-2019 to 46% in 2020

The number of people diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer rose by 4% during the first wave of the pandemic, new figures have revealed.

At the same time, the number of lung cancer cases diagnosed at stage one decreased by 18% from 196 per year in 2018-2019 to 160 in 2020.

Statistics from the Northern Ireland Cancer Registry (NICR) also show a greater number of lung cancer patients attended emergency departments prior to their diagnosis in 2020 than in 2018-2019.

The statistics are contained in a report compiled by the NICR to establish the effect of the pandemic on lung cancer patients in Northern Ireland.

It has revealed the proportion of lung cancer patients receiving treatment within six months of diagnosis decreased from 54% in 2018-2019 to 46% in 2020.

The proportion who underwent surgery dropped from 12% in 2018-2019 to 8% in 2020.

The proportion of patients treated with chemotherapy did not change in 2020, but the number of patients who received radiotherapy decreased from 34% in 2018-2019 to 27% in 2020.

Hundreds of operations were cancelled during the first wave of Covid in Northern Ireland, including red flag surgeries, as the health service braced itself for the impact of the virus.

Fewer people attended GP surgeries, hospital appointments and emergency departments as the public was encouraged to stay at home as much as possible.

The figures have suggested patients experienced delayed diagnoses, which are likely to impact on their survival rate.

The NICR report also examined lung cancer cases between 2016 and 2020 and found 1,355 people were diagnosed with the disease over this period.

Lung cancer risk was strongly related to age, with 42% of cases occurring among people aged 75 and over.

The odds of developing lung cancer by the age of 75 during 2016-2020 was one in 24. By the age of 85, it was one in 13.

Lung cancer incidence rates were 69% higher in the most deprived areas compared to the Northern Ireland average and were 34% lower than average in the least deprived areas.

Lung cancer survival varied considerably depending on age at diagnosis. For patients diagnosed in 2011 to 2015, the five-year survival ranged from 25% for 15 to 54-year-olds to 7% for people aged 75 and over.

The stage at diagnosis remained the biggest factor in lung cancer survival, according to the NICR.

The five-year survival for patients diagnosed in 2011 to 2015 was 1% for late-stage lung cancer, compared to 50% for early stage.

Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew, chair of the Stormont health committee, said: “The shocking figures of lung cancer rates are deeply concerning. The impact of Covid cannot be ignored but it is clear that the impact is not being felt equally.

“Those who are older, from a deprived area or who had a delayed diagnosis, are particularly at risk. There is a clear need to rebuild all health and social care services, especially cancer services.

“The DUP walking out of the Executive and blocking a budget that would tackle waiting lists, recruit more doctors and nurses and fund cancer services is beyond reckless.”

Barbara Roulston from Cancer Research UK said the report confirms that the pandemic has had a devastating impact on lung cancer patients.

She added: “Particularly worrying is the increase in the proportion of patients diagnosed at a later stage when the disease is much harder to treat."

She said swift action is needed from the Executive to fund the 10-year cancer strategy which aims to address failings being endured by patients.