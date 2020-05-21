Indian student Shivanghi Yadev left stranded in Belfast because of coronavirus can finally fly home

Shivanghi Yadev

Jessica Black

An Indian medical student stranded in Belfast for three months by Covid-19 travel restrictions can finally fly home today.

Shivanghi Yadev from Delhi was due to leave the UK on March 21, just days after the Indian Government closed its borders - even to its own citizens.

The country has since begun the biggest repatriation operation in its history. But the two-month delay could set back Shivanghi's graduation by a whole year.

And she's had to watch from afar as her peers join the country's coronavirus response.

Shivanghi said: "Obviously there is financial stress and academic stress.

"I wish I was back there to be a little help to the community there and I'm stuck here so it is frustrating. My friends who were in the same class have been interning - they are in the hospitals helping and working."

Shivanghi is the second Indian national to be repatriated with the help of Belfast's Indian Community Centre. Last week, a woman visiting her children here was flown home to be with her husband, who was alone and unwell.

The centre's chair, Dr Satyavir Singhal, said about a dozen Indian nationals are waiting to return home. Meanwhile they are being supported by NI's Indian community.

"If anybody has a problem liaising with the High Commission and they want to discuss their problems, or some mental support, if they have a medical condition and they want to see a doctor, we can organise that," he said.