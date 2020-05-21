Indian student Shivanghi Yadev left stranded in Belfast because of coronavirus can finally fly home
An Indian medical student stranded in Belfast for three months by Covid-19 travel restrictions can finally fly home today.
Shivanghi Yadev from Delhi was due to leave the UK on March 21, just days after the Indian Government closed its borders - even to its own citizens.
The country has since begun the biggest repatriation operation in its history. But the two-month delay could set back Shivanghi's graduation by a whole year.
And she's had to watch from afar as her peers join the country's coronavirus response.
Shivanghi said: "Obviously there is financial stress and academic stress.
"I wish I was back there to be a little help to the community there and I'm stuck here so it is frustrating. My friends who were in the same class have been interning - they are in the hospitals helping and working."
Shivanghi is the second Indian national to be repatriated with the help of Belfast's Indian Community Centre. Last week, a woman visiting her children here was flown home to be with her husband, who was alone and unwell.
The centre's chair, Dr Satyavir Singhal, said about a dozen Indian nationals are waiting to return home. Meanwhile they are being supported by NI's Indian community.
"If anybody has a problem liaising with the High Commission and they want to discuss their problems, or some mental support, if they have a medical condition and they want to see a doctor, we can organise that," he said.