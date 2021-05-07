Indian variant may be more infectious, says health expert

Concern after seven cases of the strain have now been confirmed in Northern Ireland

People infected with the Indian variant may have to isolate for two weeks, a leading public health expert has warned.

Professor Martin McKee, a professor of European public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, has expressed concern after it emerged seven cases of the Indian variant have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

“This variant is not considered a variant of concern yet but we believe that may change quite soon,” he said.

“I think this is potentially very serious although we are struggling to really understand what is going on with this variant at the moment.

“The difficulty is there is very little data coming out of India but one of the things which does seem to be a worry is that it may be infectious for longer, maybe up to two weeks.

“That would, of course, mean that people would have to isolate for two weeks, although we’re still not absolutely clear about it.

“We know it is spreading rapidly in India and also where it is in the UK at the moment.

“We don’t yet fully understand why it is spreading so rapidly in India, we think it may be because the government allowed all the religious festivals but there is also concern that it could be because it is infectious for longer.”

Dr Connor Bamford, a virologist at Queen’s University, said he is hopeful the arrival of the Indian variant will not lead to a further surge here.

“There could be another wave, the virus is still here and has the ability to come back, but there is evidence that some of the surge in India is down to the UK variant,” he said.

“Also, we still have low levels of the virus here, we have restrictions in place, people are being careful, and our vaccination programme is protecting the most vulnerable people.

“The vaccines still work very well against any of the variants, so I wouldn’t be losing too much sleep over this.

“This is to be expected, we knew it was going to happen, but it shows that we aren’t going to get through this until the virus has been suppressed around the world.”

The Department of Health released a statement yesterday afternoon in which it said it had been notified by the Public Health Agency (PHA) of seven confirmed cases of the VUI B.1.617.2 coronavirus variant in Northern Ireland.

“These are the first confirmed cases of the variant in the province,” said the statement.

The Department of Health declined to say whether the cases are linked or whether they are as a result of travel from the UK, Republic of Ireland or from passengers returning directly to Northern Ireland from abroad.

However, the Department said officials are working closely with the PHA and regional virology laboratory in relation to the investigation and assessment of the cases.

The PHA said: “The current cases have been identified at a number of locations across Northern Ireland, but because of the small numbers involved, it would not be appropriate to identify these.

“The contact tracing service has been working with the individuals who have tested positive to identify and engage with close contacts and confirm travel history.”

Dr Stephen Bergin from the PHA added: “The confirmation of this variant here demonstrates that the PHA surveillance systems and processes within the contact tracing service are working.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said: “This news is not entirely unexpected and plans are in place for such an eventuality.

“While preventative measures — including travel restrictions — are very important, the assessment is that these will delay rather than permanently prevent the spread of variants already detected elsewhere on these islands.

“Confirmation of these cases does not mean this variant is going to become the most prevalent or the dominant strain in Northern Ireland.

“It does, however, highlight why caution is still essential in relation to Covid-19.

“The most effective way to stop variants developing or spreading is to keep pushing down infection rates and transmission of the virus in our community.

“All variants spread in the same way. We protect ourselves and others by following public health advice and getting vaccinated when our turn comes.

“Social distancing and limiting the number of contacts we have are still vitally important. So too are wearing a face covering and washing hands well and often.

“Also, please always remember the particular risks from indoor settings, especially those that are crowded and have poor ventilation.”

Northern Ireland yesterday recorded 102 new cases of Covid-19, with zero cases recorded in the over-80 cohort in five out of 11 council areas over the previous seven days, while no deaths linked to the virus were reported.

There were 58 Covid-19 inpatients, of which seven were in intensive care and five care home outbreaks.