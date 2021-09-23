Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon will face ‘difficult decisions’ if budget is cut to tackle health crisis

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has said she will have to make "difficult choices" if her department's budget is cut, warning she is already "struggling" to do what the law requires due to financial pressures.

It comes after Finance Minister Conor Murphy cautioned that Executive ministers may have to give up money from their own budgets to help tackle Northern Ireland's health crisis.

Mr Murphy has asked his ministerial colleagues to plan for that eventuality in order to prioritise health spending.

When the UK Government announces it's three-year spending review next month, the picture as to what money is available to Stormont departments will become clearer, Mr Murphy said.

Speaking to the media at the Balmoral Show on Wednesday, he said: "We are beginning the process of planning for a three-year budget. For me, health is the priority and we need to match that with sufficient resources to allow health to deal with issues like waiting lists and transformation.

"Unfortunately, because of the budgets we've had over the last 10 years, that means we have to make choices. It shouldn't be the case, but it means we have to make choices over other public services.

"What I am asking of other departments is to prepare, if we agree that health is the priority - and that is certainly my position - to sacrifice resources to support that priority in the time ahead.”

Asked if budget constraints will mean major projects, such as Casement Park, might have to be shelved, Mr Murphy said: "If we get a decent outcome in the spending review in the Autumn, it won't have that impact on departments. But, we are planning for that outcome and we have to be prepared for every eventuality.”

Ms Mallon told the Belfast Telegraph her department has a "critical role" in society, providing the public transport network that connects citizens, is key to tackling climate change, and oversees NI Water, which is facing "hugely challenging circumstances".

"I'm on record in saying people's health is critical and if I have to make difficult decisions I will do that as Minister for Infrastructure - as long as the burden is spread evenly across government departments - but as yet we haven't seen any proposals from the Finance Minister on that," she said.

Asked if potential cuts could mean further delays to capital projects such as the long-awaited York Street Interchange project, she said: "At the moment we don't know what impact [budget cuts] would have financially in my department. At the minute I am struggling to do the things that I am statutorily required to do.

"I would love to be much more ambitious as Minister for Infrastructure, to be transformative in terms of what we use our infrastructure for... but, of course, we have a crisis in our health service and I will not shirk away from doing my part, along with my Executive colleagues."

First Minister Paul Givan also agreed that “tackling the problems in our health service, is going to be a priority and a priority for all the other parties”.