International travellers expected to quarantine in Northern Ireland hotels when foreign flights resume

International arrivals into Northern Ireland will be expected to isolate in quarantine hotels when flights from abroad resume, it has emerged.

The Executive Office has said work is "well advanced" to ensure "appropriate managed self-isolation arrangements, including quarantine hotels, are in place when international flights" start up again.

However, a spokesman did not provide any further details of the plans that are being developed, including the cost to the traveller, or whether there will be a blanket requirement to stay in a quarantine hotel or if it will only apply to arrivals from specified countries.

There is currently no requirement for people arriving into Northern Ireland from abroad to isolate as there are no international flights.

In England, anyone who has passed through a country where travel is banned, known as a red list country, in the 10 days before arrival, must spend 10 full days in a managed quarantine hotel.

Scotland has a blanket policy, while mandatory quarantine for people arriving into the Republic of Ireland from 33 high risk countries is to begin on Friday.

Travellers will spend two weeks in quarantine and pay at least £1,614 to stay at one of 24 hotels.

The development comes as Northern Ireland recorded a further 174 cases of Covid-19 and two more deaths. According to the latest statistics there were 126 Covid-19 inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland yesterday, of which 14 were in intensive care. Eight care homes were dealing with Covid-19 outbreaks.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has announced that people from Northern Ireland can now book their Covid-19 vaccine at the SSE Arena ahead of its opening on Monday.

Patricia Donnelly, who heads up the vaccination programme, said: "Today we see another significant step forward in the Northern Ireland vaccination programme. The SSE Arena will enable us to vaccinate a minimum of 4,000 per day building up to 8,000 and I urge anyone who is eligible to book their slot."

She also urged the public to check they are eligible before booking or they will be turned away at the vaccination centre after an increasing number of ineligible people, including people from the Republic of Ireland, are trying to book an appointment at one of the vaccination centres.

She said: "Only those who meet the criteria will be vaccinated. If you turn up and are not eligible you will be turned away and you will have wasted staff time in the process."