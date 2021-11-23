Intervention required, says NI Executive on new Covid measures to ‘step up effort’ on halting virus spread

Stormont ministers have agreed a series of new measures aimed at bolstering adherence to Covid rules in Northern Ireland.

Ministers met on Tuesday morning to resume discussions on a range of proposals recommended by Health Minister Robin Swann.

Some revisions to Mr Swann's original recommendations have been made.

In a statement, the Executive said given the public health advice with the rising case numbers, intervention was again required.

“We understand how difficult this situation is for everyone and we will be stepping up our public information campaign to encourage everyone to keep following the advice,” the statement continued.

"None of us wanted to be in this position, but this pandemic is unpredictable and it continues to pose a threat.

“We have an opportunity to make a difference by working together to keep our society open and protect the health service.

"Let’s do everything we can to ensure we halt the spread of Covid as we approach Christmas.”

People will be urged to work from home where possible and the Executive has tasked its Covid taskforce to examine issues around enforcement of mask wearing and also look at the potential of setting up a scores-on-the-doors type system to rate businesses on their compliance with rules and mitigations.

Current Stormont advice for businesses to prepare for a return to office working is to be changed to encourage employers to support those staff who can work from home to do so.

It is understood an initial proposal that would have seen ministers urge people who worked from home at the outset of the pandemic in March 2020 to do so again has been dropped.

Some ministers had expressed concern that advice could cause confusion as many sectors that were closed in March 2020 are now open and many workers do not have the option of remaining at home.

Much of the plan agreed by ministers focuses on reinforcing messaging around public health measures, such as face masking wearing, hand hygiene and limiting social contacts.

With that in mind, it is understood First Minister Paul Givan, deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Health Minister Mr Swann will take part in a rare joint press conference at Stormont later on Tuesday afternoon.

First Minister Paul Givan tweeted: "The Executive has engaged constructively & agreed a number of measures that will step up our collective efforts against the spread of Covid.

"Whilst there is differences across society on the most effective measures, we can all make a contribution that will help make a difference."

The Executive has also tasked its Covid taskforce to examine issues around enforcement of mask-wearing and also look at the potential of setting up a scores-on-the-doors type system to rate businesses on their compliance with rules and mitigations.

On Monday, Mr Swann told the Assembly that some hospitality venues may be asked to close their doors over Christmas if Covid-19 cases continue to increase.

He stressed that closures were not inevitable.

A Covid certification system for hospitality businesses is being rolled out next week. Fines for non-compliance will be become enforceable two weeks after that on December 13.

Under the compulsory certification scheme, people wishing to gain entry to designated venues would need to demonstrate evidence of Covid-19 vaccination, a negative lateral flow test result, or proof of a coronavirus infection within the previous six months.

Meanwhile, the Infrastructure Minister has warned people of the need to wear a face mask on public transport. Face coverings are mandatory.

Nichola Mallon said: “Covid-19 has not gone away and while our public transport operators have many measures in place to ensure our public transport network is safe, we all must remain vigilant and continue to play our part in preventing the spread of Covid-19.

"This includes adhering to the Face Covering Regulations by wearing a face covering and following the advice of public transport operators. Compliance rates with the mandatory requirements to wear a face covering on public transport have remained high throughout this pandemic but we must redouble our efforts to protect the vulnerable and ourselves and to protect out health service.

"The evidence provided by health professionals is clear, you can reduce the risk of spreading the virus by wearing a face covering. Exemptions are in place for those who cannot wear a face covering but I urge all those who can, to comply with the requirements. I also urge people to wash and sanitise their hands regularly.

"All of these measures can make a difference and help us to reduce the transmission rates of Covid-19, protecting our citizens, our businesses and our health service throughout this winter.”