Ireland and UK medical colleges back move to stall follow-up Covid-19 jab

Decision ensures that more can be inoculated: Stormont health chief

Support: Dr Michael McBride insists that the rescheduling of second jab right thing

The Chief Medical Officer has welcomed the backing of the UK and Ireland's medical colleges after they said delaying the second dose of Covid vaccinations for medical staff is the right thing to do.

Earlier this month Tom Black GP said many doctors were horrified over plans to stall by 12 weeks the second dose of the Pfizer jab to front line staff.

After criticism of the UK-wide policy, the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges (AMRC), the coordinating body for the UK and Ireland's 24 Medical Royal Colleges and Faculties, issued a statement backing delayed second doses yesterday.

Welcoming the intervention, Dr Michael McBride said: "The UK-wide decision to reschedule second doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is in line with the authorisation and approval of the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) and expert advice of the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI)."

He said it would protect "the greatest number of at risk people in the shortest possible time and will have the greatest impact on reducing mortality, severe disease and hospitalisations, and in protecting the health service".

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has defended the rollout of the vaccination programme after questions were raised over thousands of empty appointment slots.

It was reported that on Sunday almost 600 slots went unused in the Belfast Trust, while appointments remained available in five out of six vaccination centres this week.

The Department of Health described the concerns over empty slots as a "misunderstanding" and that any vacant appointments were rapidly filled.

The latest figures show that 91,954 vaccine doses have been distributed here.

This includes 68,664 people who have had a first dose (healthcare staff and care home residents and staff).

Some 13,949 people have now received a second dose, while a further 9,341 have also been vaccinated by GPs.

Seven regional vaccination centres are providing the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to health and social care staff and to local care homes via mobile teams.

Domiciliary care workers in the independent sector can now also attend the vaccination centres to receive the jab.

And a phased programme will see dental, pharmacy and optometry teams given access to the booking system shortly.

The department said vaccination appointment slots were only released at short notice to manage the inclusion of different staff and vaccine supply, and can be filled quickly.

The department added that "flexibility is essential" for slots to avoid wasting any of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which comes in large batches.

Alongside this, GPs will be administering the Oxford/Astra Zeneca vaccine to their patients.

Some GPs have already received their first supplies, with those who are over the age of 80 first in line.

Siobhan McDermott (58), from Londonderry, questioned why her elderly parents, who are aged 92 and 87, would not be able to make use of any unused vaccination slots.

"I'm sure a lot of people would love to have control over their own health, I would certainly love to have control over my parents' health," she said.

Tristen Kelso, Northern Ireland director of the British Dental Association, said many dental practitioners were still waiting on their first dose of the vaccine despite working in close contact with patients, and that any concerns over empty appointment slots felt "like a kick in the teeth".