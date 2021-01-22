‘Ireland is an island, it can be sealed’: Top microbiologist says zero-Covid model needed to avoid lockdowns

Top microbiologist says zero-Covid model needed to avoid lockdowns until 2022

Ireland will be in and out of lockdown until 2022 unless a zero Covid policy is adopted, top microbiologist James McInerney has said.

The Head of School of Life Science in the University of Nottingham said Ireland almost had zero Covid cases in July, but the only way to get back to this is to adopt the same policy as New Zealand.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, he said: “Moving from one place to another is the major cause of spread of this infection.

I don’t wish to point out the obvious but Ireland is an island and it can be sealed. For lots of people who are coming into Ireland, the screening isn’t working.

"It seems obvious for me what to do, it seems obvious for me to take the New Zealand strategy or else you’re going to be in and out of lockdown for the rest of the year and into 2022.

"There is a way out and it is to seal up your borders and within the country to drive the number down to zero, and you almost had that done by last July.”

Dr Margaret Harris from the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that a zero Covid policy is the best way of stopping the virus “from causing havoc”.

Speaking on the same programme about a zero Covid policy, she said: “We are expecting that may well be difficult for many countries, but you want to bring down your transmission to a level where you can find out exactly where the virus is coming from.”

Dr Harris added that with the level of infection in Ireland at the moment, it’s “almost impossible to track it everywhere and identify it.”

"Your best way of stopping it, and stopping it from causing the havoc that it’s causing now, is to be able to really track it so that you isolate the sick from the healthy and give the virus nowhere to go,” she said.

Professor McInerney said the three Covid variants now seen across the world are of major concern, saying the South African variant is particularly worrying as there is evidence people are being reinfected.

"The South African one, that one is of concern because there is a piece of substantial evidence that people are being reinfected,” he said.

"So, they caught Covid some time ago but this new variant can reinfect, so there is some evidence that that’s happening.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that vaccinations can be altered for the different variants, which Professor McInerney confirmed is true.

He explained that vaccines can be tweaked a small bit to protect against the different strains of Covid-19.

"If I likened the vaccines to a house it’s like swapping out a brick in the house and changing it for a new brick,” he said.