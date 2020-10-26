Irish border closure 'won't reduce Covid cases'... ban on non-essential travel would be more effective says DUP's Wells

A Garda checkpoint on the Irish border at Lifford bridge in Co-Donegal on Saturday evening, just a few yards from Strabane in Northern Ireland. Picture Margaret McLaughlin 10-10-2020

A former health minister has dismissed a call for serious consideration to be given to closing the border with the Republic of Ireland to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

DUP MLA Jim Wells said he does not believe the measure would be effective at reducing the number of positive cases, while a total ban on non-essential travel would be more effective.

It comes after a consultant in public health in Australia said Ireland should close its borders, including the frontier with Northern Ireland, to tackle Covid-19.

A further eight people in Northern Ireland have died after testing positive for Covid-19 and 896 new cases of the virus were reported yesterday.

According to the figures, the number of cases in Derry and Strabane between October 18 and 24 dropped by 436, but it still has the highest number of positive cases per 100,000 of the population.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases in Mid Ulster is continuing to climb - it now has the second highest number of positive cases per 100,000 of the population, with 768 people diagnosed with the virus between October 18 and 24.

In total, 6,898 people have tested positive across Northern Ireland in the last seven days.

There were 317 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals across Northern Ireland yesterday, with 37 in intensive care.

A total of 92 care homes are dealing with Covid-19 outbreaks, with 11 further suspected outbreaks in others.

The figures were released as Niall Conroy, a consultant in public health medicine working in Queensland, said Australia has reduced the spread of Covid-19 more effectively than many other nations by limiting and monitoring those entering the country.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent, he said: "In Queensland, we have had about 1,200 cases of Covid in total, with six deaths.

"That's because, early on, we implemented mandatory hotel quarantine for new arrivals coming into the country," he added.

"What that means, in practice, is that you catch new cases on their way into Australia, where you can isolate them. Then the public health units can get on with managing the cases that were already here.

"We think this is essential as otherwise it's like trying to manage a flood in your bathroom while the tap is still running.

"Imported cases cause a lot of new transmission chains, so it's very difficult to get your case numbers down while new cases are continually coming into the country."

Giving his thoughts on how Ireland could tackle Covid-19, he continued: "My solution would be to look at the possibility of elimination.

"Let's properly engage with Northern Ireland, the UK and Europe to see if the border controls could be a possibility. Let's engage civil society in Northern Ireland and see if we can get them on board."

However, Mr Wells, who no longer holds the DUP whip, said he was not convinced it will reduce the number of cases.

"What we should be doing is restricting all non-essential travel instead of just recommending against it and people should be told that, unless it is absolutely necessary, they shouldn't be going out," he said.

"The statistics suggest that it is socialising within households that is a significant problem and that doesn't really involve the border. The real issue is people going out and buying alcohol to drink at a house party and closing the border isn't going to prevent that."

Colm Gildernew, chair of the Stormont health committee, has also rejected the suggestion that closing the border would help reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Instead, the Sinn Fein MLA reiterated calls for an all-Ireland strategy to suppress the virus.

"All decisions in our fight back against Covid-19 are based upon scientific and medical advice," he said.

"The island of Ireland is a single epidemiological unit and our response should be coordinated on an island-wide basis.

"People in border communities regularly cross the border to work, care for relatives and buy essential supplies. As with all areas across the island, people should only travel when necessary at this time. This is a pandemic which does not recognise borders and neither should our response to it."

Colin McGrath, who is also a member of the Stormont health committee, said closing the Irish border would damage public support for the regulations already in place, coming at a time when health officials are working hard to encourage the public to adhere to guidance.

"I think it would be an unnecessary distraction from our common goal of trying to collectively fight this virus," said the SDLP South Down MLA.

As efforts to bring the virus under control in Northern Ireland continue, health minister Robin Swann last night said that ensuring children are safe and receiving the care they need during the pandemic must be a key priority for society. Measures that have been put into place include a change in legislation to make it possible for social workers to complete their work within longer timescales or to deliver services in different ways.