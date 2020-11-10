Irish Government urged to introduce restrictions on travellers from Denmark

The Irish Government is being urged to immediately implement similar restrictions to those in Northern Ireland on travel from Denmark due to a new strain of the coronavirus. (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Irish Government is being urged to immediately implement similar restrictions to those in Northern Ireland on travel from Denmark due to a new strain of the coronavirus.

It was announced on Saturday that people arriving in Northern Ireland from Denmark must self-isolate after the UK introduced a travel ban on the country following an outbreak of Covid-19 in mink.

All non-British national or resident travellers who have been in or transited through Denmark in the last 14 days will now be denied entry into the UK.

Any UK citizens arriving into Northern Ireland from the country since October 23 are also legally required to self-isolate for two weeks, along with all members of their household.

There are no direct flights between Northern Ireland and Denmark, but visitors and returning holidaymakers can travel through Dublin airport.

DUP MLA and deputy chair of Stormont's health committee Pam Cameron says the onus is now on the Dublin government "to also take this precautionary and responsible step".

Mrs Cameron added: "The UK has rightly taken the tough decision to temporarily close our borders to Denmark.

"Health authorities there have reported widespread outbreaks of coronavirus in mink farms.

"There is also evidence of the disease then spreading to some local communities. It is important and necessary that we take steps to protect our population from any potential threat from this new strain of Covid-19."

Aontu councillor for Mid Ulster Denise Mullen says the current situation highlights the ongoing "inconsistencies" of Covid regulations on the island.

She said: "Already we are beginning to see the fault lines whereby Danish travellers are banned outright in the North - but in the South they are only required to restrict their movements for 14 days.

"We need an outright ban on flights from Denmark across the whole of the 32 counties - without exceptions.

"We have mink farms in Ireland vulnerable to contamination and which could lead to Ireland being in the same position as Denmark."