Isolation 'a challenge for LGBT community'

Fergal McFerran, from Stonewall, said an unintentional consequence of letting staff work from home could mean those from the LGBT people feeling less secure or safe, and separated from a strong network within their workplace.

Here, it works in partnership with The Rainbow Project to shape inclusive workplaces for lesbian, gay, bi and trans people in Northern Ireland.

"LGBT people had already been experiencing higher levels of different forms of isolation," he said.

"The restrictions that we have all experienced in recent months, while absolutely necessary, will have had a disproportionate effect on specific groups of people, one of which being LGBT people."

Mr McFerran said it is important for businesses and organisations to understand the negative impact that lockdown, or working from home, could have on some of its workers.

He added: "I think it's important to recognise that for specific groups, like LGBT people, there will be a nuance as to how the current situation will have impacted upon them.

"Being at home might not be the most affirming and safe place for some LGBT people… they may be living with family or housemates who are not supportive or affirming of who they are.

"It may be removing people from some of the social support that maybe was in the workplace, whether through staff network groups, or other forums.

"For me, the things that are really important are having senior leaders really bought into the importance… providing explicit visibility to staff, have strong and unambiguous policies that protect LGBT staff from discrimination and harassment, as well as the training behind that," Mr McFerran said.

He said that around 20-25% of people still conceal their sexual orientation or gender identity, according to UK wide figures, for fear of receiving a negative response.

In some cases, people feel doing such would have an impact on their future career progression, he added.

And while there are many firms helping lead the way here, and engagement is increasing, Mr McFerran says anecdotally, Northern Ireland is behind in both the workplace and, in general, when it comes to inclusivity and LGBT issues.