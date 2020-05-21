It means so much to be Frankie's wife: Terminally ill bride-to-be Samantha Gamble's joy of getting go-ahead to marry

Samantha Gamble and Frankie Byrne will marry on Friday in a special ceremony at their Co Down home after pandemic restrictions were eased. In a moving interview, they tell Leona O'Neill about falling in love and coping with tragedy

Samantha Gamble (53) and Frankie Byrne (54)

By Leona O'Neill Thu 21 May 2020 at 23:00