It means so much to be Frankie's wife: Terminally ill bride-to-be Samantha Gamble's joy of getting go-ahead to marry
Samantha Gamble and Frankie Byrne will marry on Friday in a special ceremony at their Co Down home after pandemic restrictions were eased. In a moving interview, they tell Leona O'Neill about falling in love and coping with tragedy
By Leona O'Neill
Terminally ill bride-to-be Samantha Gamble, whose case persuaded authorities in Northern Ireland to allow weddings for people in her circumstances, will on Friday marry her love Frankie Byrne.