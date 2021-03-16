'It was like hell on earth' - DUP councillor Kathryn Owen reflects on year caring for Covid patients
Former RAF auxiliary nurse and DUP councillor Kathryn Owen (43) was one of thousands who signed up to help the NHS on the front line. Here, she reflects on her traumatic year of caring for Covid patients
Kathryn Owen
When the pandemic started, there were no questions asked when the call for volunteers was made. The paperwork was filled in, my husband, Steve, came home and it was a case of 'Err, I've got something to tell you'.