'It's a killer': Belfast dad who fell ill with Covid-19 warns of very real dangers

A Belfast man who contracted Covid-19 has begged people to take the threat of the virus seriously, warning that "it's a killer".

Brian McLaughlin (51) shared details of his "terrifying" experience fighting coronavirus in a social media post.

While he faces a "slow road" to recovery, he decided to share his innermost thoughts and fears for all to see in the hope that "it does some good".

Mr McLaughlin has been praised for his bravery and honesty in his post raising awareness of what Covid-19 can do, which has been widely shared thousands of times since Friday.

Recalling his "couple of scary days", he said: "I have been fighting the majority of its symptoms for going on 12 days now.

"I haven't eaten in around the same time and until Wednesday there had been next to no sleep.

"I have had fever, sweats, shakes, uncontrollable shakes, dry cough, sore throat, nausea, dry retching (every few minutes) and a few other unmentionable ones. These symptoms do not sit and wait on you being ready.

"For me they come in waves and it's relentless to the point where my body is exhausted.

"I believe it hopes you will give up but you can't because you think about your kids and all the people close to you that you love and about the memories you have yet to make," he added.

Mr McLaughlin went for a Covid-19 test at the Beech Hall centre in west Belfast last Tuesday after his symptoms worsened and was shocked when he was taken straight from there by ambulance to the Mater Hospital.

"The last thing you expect to hear is 'we're putting you in an ambulance and you're going to hospital'.

"My oxygen levels had dropped and my temperature was spiking and I had difficulty standing up," he added.

Mr McLaughlin has praised the hospital staff who cared for him "for the guts of 24 hours".

He said: "The teams there were brilliant but have also been beaten down by seven gruelling months of it. You can hear it in their voices but they keep going to help their colleagues beside them and us, their patients."

Mr McLaughlin said his "worst point" was when his blood pressure hit dangerous levels and he had "zero energy and just let the virus run amok".

Faced with his own mortality and fearing that he would "die alone on a trolley", he added: "It was never the way I saw my end in my head.

"If you think I'm joking I put down in a text what I wanted to happen in the event of my death as I'm one of these people that always thinks 'plenty of time to make a will'. I just needed to remind myself my kids would be looked after."

In his own words "by some miracle" his temperature then started returning to normal just as he was told by doctors that his Covid-19 tests were positive.

He added: "My lungs are scarred and one of my kidneys isn't operating as it should. I've never had issues with either of these organs in my life.

"Apparently this virus makes your lungs look like someone shredded them with broken glass on the X-ray and they're not sure of long term consequences."

Mr McLaughlin said he was later discharged to go home and recuperate away from the "desolate" Covid-19 ward.

But while back at home on Thursday night his oxygen levels dropped again.

"I had to call an ambulance and meanwhile had to just lie still and just breathe. I couldn't waste it to talk - I had to bring my levels up," he explained.

"When you struggle like that you remember watching loved ones die and it's always about the breathing. Over a few hours and with the help of two ambulance crew we got things back to an acceptable level."

Worried about the damage done to his body and having had to face his own mortality, Mr McLaughlin has this message to coronavirus conspiracy theorists.

"To all those non-believers out there, Covid-19 exists. It's a killer.

"It's not like pneumonia and I know because I had that 22 months ago. Pneumonia was a cake walk compared to this.

"The respiratory consultant was surprised I hadn't picked up the pneumonia element. He said we'd be into a completely different scenario. I didn't want to ask what that was but it didn't sound good.

"I would beg you all to take it seriously. I'm not out of the woods yet but hopefully I will be," he added.