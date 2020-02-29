It's business as usual with plans for St Patrick's Day scheduled and SSE Arena gigs set to go ahead

There are no plans to cancel mass gatherings in Northern Ireland despite the first case of coronavirus being confirmed

St Patrick's Day celebrations will be going ahead as scheduled unless there is a dramatic escalation in the spread of the disease.

There are also no plans to cancel any major events at Belfast's SSE Arena in the near future.

Yesterday, Switzerland became the first country in Europe to announced an immediate ban on all "public and private" events involving more than 1,000 people.

Belfast City Council said it will be taking a lead from the Public Health Authority ahead of any major events planned for the city - including the annual St Patrick's Day celebrations in the city centre which attract thousands of visitors from across the world. "At present, Belfast City Council has no plans to cancel its annual St Patrick Day celebrations," the council said.

"We will continue to follow public health advice and will act in accordance with any advice received."

The SSE Arena, where the Belfast Giants have several matches scheduled over the next few weeks and Irish rock band The Script are due to perform next Tuesday night, also said it will be carrying on as normal unless advice changes.

A spokesperson said: "The SSE Arena, Belfast is monitoring ongoing developments regarding coronavirus and will follow guidance issued by the Public Health Agency."

Across the UK there have been warnings that mass gatherings, including major sporting events and concerts, could face cancellations for at least two months amid the global spread of the coronavirus.

The Six Nations match between Ireland and Italy scheduled for March 7 in Dublin has already been postponed with England's trip to Rome on March 14 also in doubt due to the virus' stranglehold in northern Italy, which has become a major centre of infection with 11 towns in lockdown.

Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are preparing for the Euro 2020 play-offs at the end of March, with Northern Ireland to travel to Bosnia and the Republic scheduled to play in Slovakia on March 26. As yet, there are no cases in either country.