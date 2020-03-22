It's love at a distance as well-known Northern Ireland faces mark a Mother's Day like no other

Covid-19 casts shadow as celebs tell of special bond

Local celebs paid warm tributes to their mums as they celebrated Mother's Day at a distance due to the coronavirus.

Honouring her mother all the way from Manchester was BBC sports journalist Holly Hamilton, who was raised by mum Kim and dad David in Greyabbey, Co Down.

Mothers teach us everything from minding our Ps and Qs to how to ride a bike, but for Holly, watching Kim work as a journalist was all the career encouragement she needed.

"My mum was absolutely my inspiration, although she tried very hard to put me off. I think she would've preferred a more secure occupation," Holly said.

Now a regular on the BBC Breakfast sofa, Holly praised Kim online after opting to stay in England with husband, Co Armagh broadcaster Connor Phillips, due to the coronavirus.

"Dates like Mother's Day are always difficult as it's a reminder that we can't just pop round to see our family when we want to!

"I always make sure the card arrives on time, though... I wouldn't hear the end of it otherwise!

"Although my parents are both healthy and in their 60s, it's so important to take every possible precaution," she said.

"It's about maintaining the spread and not being anywhere we don't have to be."

Asked what traits she inherited from the former journalist, Holly joked she missed out on her physique.

"We're both quite stubborn, enjoy a glass of Sauvignon Blanc and are never wrong," she said.

"People say we look alike, but sadly I didn't get her legs!"

Carl Frampton, wife Christine and children Carla and Rossa

Proving that boxers are more than just a tough exterior, Belfast sportsman Carl Frampton hailed his wife for all she does for their family.

Carl (32) shares Carla (9) and Rossa (5) with Christine (32), who he wed in 2014.

Alongside a holiday snap with his brood, the former two-weight world champion wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to the mother of our kids. Couldn't imagine a better one."

Claire Allan and mum Karen

Meanwhile, bestselling author Claire Allan admits it's been a strange Mother's Day as she cancels plans amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Claire is determined to protect Karen (63), who has Crohn's disease and is recovering from a chest infection, making her one of society's most vulnerable.

While she usually pens her bestselling thrillers in an office at her mum's house, the former journalist said that she is now missing her company. "I do feel a little as if my right arm has been chopped off," Claire said.

"That helps keep it all in perspective, I suppose. If it's hard not to see her for a few days or weeks, it would be unbearable to not have her in my life anymore. She is particularly susceptible to the virus and it could have devastating consequences for her. So as hard as this is for all of us, it's so important we do all we can to ensure she is kept safe.

"Mum is still relatively young, I want her to be around for a lot, lot longer!"

Claire credits Karen for passing on her sense of fun, her caring nature and for teaching her to be a good listener.

For many of us, Sunday was a chance to shower our mums with love and flowers, but for some it brings a painful longing for the women who are no longer with us.

Daniel Baker and his late mother Edna

Just eight months after losing his own mother, Belfast Lord Mayor Daniel Baker said he would love nothing more than to show her his appreciation.

The Sinn Fein councillor took up the role of First Citizen last December. Mum Edna (nee Mulholland) died of cancer in August.

"A year of firsts, I would love nothing more than to bring you flowers, like every day you're in my heart," he posted on Twitter. "My thoughts are with you mum and all the mums out there who are on the front line saving lives."

Appearing on BBC's Sunday Politics on Sunday morning, First and Deputy First Ministers Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill issued a joint Mother's Day message urging the public to follow social distancing advice.

Mrs Foster wished Mrs O'Neill and all mothers across Northern Ireland a happy Mother's Day.

"This is a very strange Mother's Day, normally I would be attending church and then having lunch with my mother," she said.

"Today we just want to say that we understand the difficulties that many children and many mothers are going through.

"We understand the frustration that you're not going to be able to see your mother today, but please remember that it is for her own good."

Mrs O'Neill said we all have a part to play in combating the spread of coronavirus. She said: "Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers out there. It's so important more than ever that we continue to work together… this is about saving lives."