It's not a binary choice of health or hospitality, insists Arlene Foster

Pubs and restaurants will learn next week if restrictions are to be extended by Stormont

First Minister Arlene Foster has said that any decisions made by the Executive do not come down to a "binary choice" between people's health and the hospitality industry.

Mrs Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said yesterday they hoped to make an announcement at the beginning of next week on whether further restrictions will be imposed on hospitality.

It was expected that an announcement would have been made yesterday in regards to the hospitality sector following a leaked Stormont health paper which said that restrictions on pubs and restaurants should be extended for another two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Irish Football Association confirmed that 1,060 fans will be permitted to attend Northern Ireland's play-off final against Slovakia at Windsor Park next Thursday.

During yesterday's Covid-19 press conference both Mrs Foster and Mrs O'Neill explained that further discussions will take place with the hospitality sector over the weekend as the four-week circuit breaker ends next Friday.

The First Minister has said the current restrictions will end on November 13, but there is still no clear sign of what will happen after this date.

This has led to fears the hospitality sector could bear the brunt of further restrictions.

This came after the Department of Health said that a further 12 people had died after contracting Covid-19.

Eight deaths occurred in the 24 hours prior to the announcement, with four reported outside of that period.

The death toll here now stands at 752.

Another 516 people tested positive, bringing the total number of cases since the outbreak began to 41,374.

There are currently 409 people in hospital with the virus - 49 of these patients are in intensive care, with 42 on ventilation.

Hospital occupancy is at 100%, and there are 126 active virus outbreaks in local care homes.

Mrs Foster said the Executive was engaging with the hospitality sector, and denied claims that political leaders were putting one sector ahead of others.

"It's not a binary choice, it's very much not a binary choice, and I want to say that very strongly," she said.

"We recognise that people who work in the hospitality industry have families, therefore they have to support those families.

"If they don't have a job and if they don't have a wage to bring home to support those families, they will go into poverty. That has consequences in terms of people's wellbeing.

"It's not a binary choice. What we're trying to do is come up with a strategy that recognises the very severe pressures on the health service, and we're not minimising that for one single second, but at the same time we're saying there are other pressures in the hospitality sector as well."

Mrs O'Neill added that it was not a case of the "health service versus the economy", but about getting the best outcome for everyone who is affected by the pandemic.

"This is very complex and we're trying to work our way through the details, but I think what's absent from the conversation with the [hospitality] sector is the fact that there hasn't been a strong enough engagement between the Department of Health and themselves around what is possible and what is not not possible," she said.

"I think that work needs to happen now. There has been a number of meetings this week and that will continue over the next number of days.

"We want to be able to give the sector certainty at the start of the week and we commit to giving the sector certainty at the start of the week."

Elsewhere, Mrs Foster explained that the circuit breaker restrictions were having an impact on the infection rate.

The R number - the gauge in which the virus' transmission is measured - has fallen to around 0.7.