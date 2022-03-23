‘I’ve found the whole perception over death from Covid disrespectful – Basil was my brother, people have been so dismissive of his death’

Anne Elliott with her brother Basil Elliott, who died in December 2020.

IT IS just over a year since Anne Elliott from Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, lost her brother Basil Elliott (79). Life has changed immeasurably in that time.

Every day, she lives with one of the forgotten legacies of Covid.

Mr Elliott, formerly of Fairview Avenue, Enniskillen, died in Meadow View Care Home on December 7, 2020 after contracting Covid-19.

“We always knew Basil had ill health and that he wouldn’t have much time left, but that didn’t make things any easier,” said Ms Elliott.

“I’ve found the whole perception over death from Covid disrespectful.

“In the background, there are the whispered questions like 'what age was he? Did he have a health condition? Sure wasn’t he an old man anyway?'

“Basil was my brother. I had been his main carer for years. People have been so dismissive of his death, and the deaths of others like him. A life is a life."

Ms Elliott recalls the heartbreaking way she said goodbye to her brother.

"We said goodbye in a WhatsApp video call and never saw him again.

“I don’t know if he heard us or not. The nurses said he did. It was heartbreaking. I so wanted to hold his hand.

“But around us there was a feeling that ‘sure he would have died anyway’.

“My brother mattered to me and I don’t want his death diminished.

“There is a certain sense from people now that Covid won’t affect them and new variants aren’t as serious. But lives are still being lost.”