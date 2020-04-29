I've struggled to deal with son's autism, admits Belfast's celeb chef Novelli

A Michelin star French chef who operates a restaurant in Belfast has told how the coronavirus lockdown showed him he was in denial about his young son's severe autism.

Jean-Christophe Novelli (59) and his fiancee Michelle Kennedy (44) had their lives transformed when their son Valentino was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at just six weeks old back in 2017.

Jean-Christophe, who also has two older sons, Jean (11) and Jacques (7), and a daughter, Christina (32), from his first marriage, opened his first 112-seat restaurant in Ireland in Belfast in April 2018 in the four-star AC Hotel by Marriott on the city's waterfront.

After chemotherapy, Valentino went into remission, but last October the little boy was diagnosed with autism.

Former Hell's Kitchen and Celebrity Hunted star Jean-Christophe told Hello! magazine he had found dealing with the diagnosis "very challenging".

"It seems so unjust. I could see at one point it was a bit too much for Michelle. I saw her making herself ill over not having the answers," he said.

"Being in the house so much now, I realise I was in denial about what was going on with Valentino.

"Before, I could be away for six weeks. Now, I can clearly see it and it's not easy.

"When you love someone, you think everything should be positive. I'm still very positive, but I can see that there is a lot of struggle there.

"It's been very difficult for Michelle and the boys. We don't have a nanny or an au pair.

"It's also been very difficult because I'm out of my comfort zone while I'm not working."

Jean-Christophe also expressed his admiration for the NHS, describing it as "one of the most precious organisations in the world".

"There is no favouritism. We live in a great country. I love my country and I will always be French, but I am so privileged to be here," he added.