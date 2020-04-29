James Nesbitt tips his cap to Captain Tom Moore in a special birthday message

Hannah Patterson (5) grants Capt. Tom Moore a birthday wish with her homemade wand at the new mural in Clonduff, east Belfast on April 29th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

James Nesbitt has tipped his cap to Captain Tom Moore in a special birthday message.

The Cold Feet star lent his distinctive tones to a poem paying tribute to the veteran for his incredible fundraising efforts for the NHS.

Second World War veteran Tom Moore, from Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire, has raised more than £29million for the NHS by walking laps of his garden in Bedfordshire ahead of his 100th birthday on Thursday, April 31.

His original target of £1,000 was broken in around 24 hours and he extended his challenge to 200 laps after he completed the first 100 two weeks ahead of schedule.

James Nesbitt

The 48 second video features the faces behind the NHS.

It hails Captain Tom for bringing people together at this most challenging time and aims to give the war veteran’s fundraising page the final boost that it needs to reach his £30 million target.

“When our NHS needed us most, one man walked forward with a tale to tell that captured our hearts and we became engrossed,” Nesbitt reads on the video message.

“He has brought a people together with drive and determination in our hour of need and most challenging time of separation.

“A war veteran from one front line encouraging each and every one of us to support those fighting this time.

“As he approaches his 100th year and so much in the world gone wrong, we tip our cap to you Captain Tom, a man who has made us all belong.”

The video was created by Mammoth and has been endorsed by NHS Charities Together to boost the fundraising efforts.

On Wednesday, a mural thanking NHS staff and paying tribute to Captain Tom Moore appeared in east Belfast.

His landmark birthday will also be marked with an RAF flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

The veteran also became the oldest person to land a number one single with his cover of You’ll Never Walk Alone, recorded alongside Michael Ball and the NHS Voices of Care choir.

Donations can be made to Captain Tom's JustGiving page via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tomswalkforthenhs