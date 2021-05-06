Just 1% of people in Northern Ireland trust Executive 'a great deal' over pandemic response, new poll suggests

Survey reveals just 1% have faith in Stormont Covid strategy, and only 6% back the PM

Only 1% of people in Northern Ireland trust the Executive a great deal, while more than a quarter don’t trust our politicians at all, a new poll suggests.

The damning statistics have been revealed in a survey carried out by the University of Bristol and King’s College London to establish how people across the UK rate the government response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The research found that only 6% of people here trust Prime Minister Boris Johnson a great deal on issues relating to coronavirus, while a quarter don’t trust him at all.

This compares with 21% in England, 31% in Wales and 43% of people in Scotland who said they don’t trust Mr Johnson at all in relation to the pandemic.

It comes after the PM said he was hopeful the requirement for social distancing will be removed across the UK in the coming months.

However, Stormont Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has insisted there are no such plans to lift the restriction here.

A significant 43% of local people said their trust in the UK Government has decreased as a result of the pandemic, with only 14% saying that it has increased.

PM Boris Johnson. Credit: Hannah McKay/PA

Just over a quarter of people said their trust in the UK Government has increased as a result of the rollout of the vaccination programme, including over communication about the scheme.

However, 23% of respondents said their trust has decreased as a result of the Government’s handling of the vaccination programme.

There was significant support for how quickly Stormont has rolled out vaccines to the public — with 87% saying they believe it has been handled very well or fairly well.

However, the Executive fared worst when it came to public perception on making sure that the right people got their vaccination first.

While 39% of people in Wales and England and 37% of people in Scotland said their respective administrations prioritised the correct people for vaccination very well, only 26% of people here felt Stormont had performed as well.

This is despite the fact Northern Ireland adhered to the same priority groups as the rest of the UK and successfully vaccinated care home residents within a matter of months.

Dr Siobhan McAndrew from the University of Bristol said: “Divergence across the home nations in evaluation of the UK and devolved governments’ handling of the pandemic is very interesting to see, since vaccine clearance and vaccination procurement are centrally-governed, while rollout is primarily a devolved issue.

“Perceptions of performance in relation to the pandemic appear to relate to political identification and trust as much as to appraisal of specific successes and failures.”

According to the most recent figures, just under 70% of people aged 60 and over in Northern Ireland have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, yesterday Northern Ireland recorded 99 new cases, no further deaths related to Covid-19 and there were 61 inpatients with the virus, with seven in intensive care.