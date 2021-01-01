Just six beds are left unoccupied in NI's hospital wards as year ends

Only six hospital beds were left unoccupied in Northern Ireland as 2020 came to a close yesterday, according to the Department of Health

Only six hospital beds were left unoccupied in Northern Ireland as 2020 came to a close yesterday, according to the Department of Health.

The figures also revealed that the number of patients with Covid in hospital was yesterday at 467, with 34 in intensive care units and 27 on ventilators.

A further 11 Covid-related deaths, nine of which occurred in the last 24 hours, were recorded yesterday, bringing the death toll here to 1,322. During the same period another 1,929 individuals tested positive for coronavirus.

Our health service has faced acute pressure in recent weeks with 17 ambulances forced to wait outside Antrim Hospital earlier this month.

There were also long waits at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald.

The lack of hospital beds yesterday prompted one medic in the Western Trust to make an urgent plea for any available health care staff to help from yesterday until next Thursday.

Dr Bob Brown, director of primary care and older people’s services, said in a video posted by the Western Trust on Twitter that he was making a special appeal for help to enable additional beds to be opened up for the new year period.

“The month of January... may be the most difficult month of all,” he said.

“We remain in this period where Covid rates continue to be high and transmission across our community areas continues to increase.”

Dr Brown continued: “The demand that we anticipate will require us to put additional beds in place.

“So I’m seeking additional nurses, junior doctors, allied health professions, social workers and all members of the health and social care team to come and be part of this support plan.”

He stressed that those who come forward would be helping to keep patients “safe from the front door, right through all of our hospital services”.

Meanwhile, the NI Ambulance Service (NIAS) said that planned cover in Belfast on New Year’s Eve was reduced by 50%.

Some frontline staff are isolating due to Covid-19 symptoms or close contact with positive cases. A NIAS spokesperson told the BBC that around 160 staff were off due to Covid, with around a further 100 absent for other reasons. Normally, seven crews are rostered for night shifts across four stations in the city.

It said: “On the night of 31 December 2020, that planned cover has been reduced by 50% (3.5 crews).”

Emergency cover will be complemented by one support crew and 10 voluntary/private ambulance service crews (VAS/PAS).

The public has been urged only to call 999 if there is a genuine need.