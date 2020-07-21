Just the ticket... Northern Ireland libraries reopen their doors

Libraries NI Communications Officer Sarah Jayne Miskelly prepares for the reopening of Northern Ireland libraries this week at Belfast Central Library

A new chapter began for Northern Ireland's libraries yesterday as they reopened to a much-changed world.

They had closed on March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A new book and collect service is being provided to customers in 90 libraries. Five will fully reopen for book browsing and limited IT access. Omagh library and Lisburn City library opens today and Bangor Carnegie, Derry Central and Belfast Central open on Thursday.

Initially customers will only be able to browse the shelves at these five libraries.

At other libraries, members can browse through an online catalogue and then telephone their local branch to reserve books.

Libraries NI said staff would be fully equipped with relevant protective equipment, screens will be installed at customer desks and hand sanitiser will be available.