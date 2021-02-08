Justice Minister Long backs PSNI's Byrne after week of controversy

Northern Ireland’s Justice Minister has said she still has confidence in the PSNI Chief Constable, despite increasing concerns over pandemic policing.

Simon Byrne issued an apology over the weekend after officers intervened at the commemoration of a loyalist massacre at a bookmakers shop on the Ormeau Road.

This resulted in angry scenes when Mark Sykes, who was shot in the 1992 atrocity, was arrested.

Just days earlier, the PSNI was also criticised for failing to arrest anyone when they encountered a large gathering of masked loyalists in an apparent show of strength in east Belfast.

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme, Justice Minister Naomi Long was asked if Mr Byrne still had her support.

“Yes he does and I don’t think it’s a good thing actually to personalise this around one individual,” she said.

“The test I suppose for Simon is how he deals with this, but I’m absolutely committed to working with him and rebuilding the community confidence that has been damaged.

“And I think that’s where all politicians should be. The police have a difficult job to do , there is a lot of tension, particularly political tensions around policing at the moment, and I think that we all need to reflect in terms of how we support the police.”

She acknowledged that recent events had caused “serious distress” to victims and survivors as well as the wider community.

“I think the first thing to say that it is not an easy job that the police have in terms of policing these health regulations.

“Particularly when they come across situations that are sensitive, that are dealing with grieving families and the bereaved.

“I think that has been an issue that has been widely debated for many months and it is a very difficult space that the police are in.”

She welcomed the Chief Constable’s acknowledgement that the latest incident had not been well handled.

“We spoke and he said the local constables had come across the gatherings and they had sought advice and they had tried to deal with the situation and clearly he does not feel that was dealt with well.”

In an interview with PA, Mr Byrne denied suggestions that the police adopted different approaches for different communities and said he had no intention of quitting.

“It’s been a tough week, but I’m not the first chief constable here that’s had to suffer or be accountable...for criticism over the last 50 years,” he said.

“Actually quitting is the easy thing and whatever next week looks like, frankly, the in-tray is the same and I’m just determined to carry on with the support of my team to actually deliver what we set out to do.”