Justice Minister Naomi Long raises concerns over face covering enforcement

The Justice Minister has voiced concerns over how face covering rules will be enforced. (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Justice Minister Naomi Long has voiced concerns over “entirely inappropriate” plans for her department to take charge over enforcing compliance over face coverings.

The BBC report that a health paper has suggested that Ms Long should manage plans to raise compliance levels to over 80%.

It comes as the Stormont Executive is due to meet today to discuss the matter.

Tweeting ahead of the Stormont meeting, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “The Executive will meet today to discuss the current Covid situation. It’s vitally important that all executive ministers work together to get us through this difficult period. It’s time to redouble our efforts to limit the spread of the virus, protect lives and our hospital system.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The renewed focus on face coverings comes after health officials said they are worried about a drop in compliance among the general public.

At present, wearing face coverings is required in all indoor settings accessible to the public across Northern Ireland including shops, private and public transport, airports and cinemas.

Mark Lindsay is the chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, the body that represents rank and file officers.

He said that police could not reasonably be expected to have the sole responsibility for Covid-19 enforcement.

The Chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, Mark Lindsay MBE, says police cannot be expected to solely carry the burden of Covid-19 enforcement.

“Organisations other than the police have responsibilities to uphold the legislation. The smoking ban is largely enforced by the retail and entertainment sectors,” he said.

“Only on very rare occasions are police called in to deal with breaches of the peace where people wilfully ignore the instruction from staff. The same should apply to Covid regulations.

“There is a collective responsibility by Ministers to deliver on enforcement. Efforts to make the Department of Justice the main enforcement department are misplaced. Others, too, such as public transport and entertainment and retail sectors must work in unison to deliver effective enforcement.”

He said there would always be a place for police officers should matters escalate and intervention is needed to support staff, but it was not fair to expect them to carry the burden alone.

“Only concerted, joined-up action will deliver for the entire community. Anything short of that will fail to deliver desired outcomes,” he said.