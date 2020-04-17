Keady pensioner Mabel Donnelly, who died on her birthday, among latest Northern Ireland coronavirus victims to be named

More victims of the coronavirus pandemic in Northern Ireland have been named - including a Co Armagh pensioner who died on her 71st birthday.

Mabel Donnelly, from Keady, passed away on Wednesday, the day she turned 71, and was laid to rest following a private funeral in accordance with the social-distancing measures in Blackwatertown yesterday.

Last weekend, Co Tyrone man David Montgomery (55) died at the South West Acute hospital in Enniskillen on April 11.

He was a well-known and highly regarded farmer who live in the Dromore area of the county.

Mr Montgomery was also an active member of the small country parish of Togherdoo Methodist Church, where a service of thanksgiving for his life will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his three sisters, Anne, Liz and Helen.

Meanwhile, Mrs Donnelly's son, Peter, thanked health care staff who had cared for his mother, the Ulster Gazette reported.

"We would like to thank all the staff in Dunlarg Care Home and also the staff in Craigavon Hospital," Peter added.

The Parish of Keady and Derrynoose, where Peter is the parish caretaker, said on its Facebook page they had learned of the Keady resident's death with "great sadness".

The Keady Community Festival committee, of which Peter is chairman, said on social media they were saddened to hear of Mrs Donnelly's passing.

"(Mabel) was always present at any fundraising events and our St Patrick's Day parade each year," they said.

The group also offered its condolences to Mrs Donnelly's family, saying: "We wish to extend our deepest sympathy to Peter, Tam, their father Paul and their families at this particularly sad time. May she rest in peace."