Kids concerned by life in coronavirus lockdown urged to watch Ant and Dec's NSPCC broadcast

Speak Out Stay Safe is hosted by Ant and Dec

Children are being urged to take part in the NSPCC's schools' assembly series Speak Out Stay Safe online.

The special broadcast hosted by Ant and Dec with a helping hand from David Walliams deals with some of the additional worries that children are experiencing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The digital assembly will be available to view today on the NSPCC's website, and aims to equip children with the knowledge and understanding they need to help them stay safe from abuse and neglect.

As part of the assembly the NSPCC's schools team will run a brand-new session adapted to address the challenges children are facing during the crisis.

In 2019/20 the NSPCC Schools Service in Northern Ireland reached 41,872 children in 222 schools.

Children are taught to speak out if they are worried, either to a trusted adult or Childline. Trained NSPCC volunteers and staff deliver an assembly and workshop with the help of Speak Out Stay Safe mascot Buddy the speech bubble.

To view the assembly visit www.nspcc.org.uk or the charity's official YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/nspcc