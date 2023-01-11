Kraken likely to become most dominant Covid strain across Ireland, says expert

A woman with a cold blowing her nose with a tissue, in London.

A new, highly transmissible coronavirus variant nicknamed ‘The Kraken’ is likely to become the dominant strain in Ireland, an expert has said.

Speaking on RTE, Professor of Experimental Immunology at Trinity College Dublin Kingston Mills called the new variant “transmissible” and “quite different than Omicron”.

"It's already in Ireland and the rest of Europe at low level here right now, but it will increase it's likely to become the dominant variant here as well,” he said.

"The big issue around it is that it's quite different to Omicron.”

Formally called XBB.1.5, ‘Kraken’ is currently a variant of interest rather than a variant of concern.

XBB.1.5 comes from the previously dominate Omicron strain, a mutation of the original coronavirus or Covid-19.

It’s common for viruses to mutate into different strains, with Covid-19 having over 50 new strains since it was first detected in 2019.

It’s believed the nickname’s origins come from the original nickname for the strain it’s born from, Omicron which experts called ‘the monster’.

"So people who've got infected with the original Omicron are less likely to be protected through immunity generated,” the professor added.

Professor Mills has said that anyone who still isn’t vaccinated should do so.

"The vaccines are still working against it, especially the bivalent variations that are now available. So it is advisable for people to go ahead and get vaccinated if they haven't got their booster already,” he explained.

Professor Mills’ sentiment was echoed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) which said ‘Kraken’ is the “most transmissible subvariant that has been detected yet”. It has warned it could begin transmission at a high rate within the UK.

The strain is already responsible for 70% of new infections in the United States. It’s also been found in some parts of England and Ireland as well as other countries such as France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Australia, Singapore and India.

Less than five cases of the 'Kraken' Covid strain have been detected in the Republic of Ireland so far.

Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency have yet to release information concerning the new variant, however it is not believed to be any more dangerous than previous mild variants such as Omicron.