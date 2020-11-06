Largest weekly toll of Covid hospital deaths since mid-April

The overall death toll has surpassed 1,000.

Last month saw the largest weekly number of Covid-19-related hospital deaths since mid-April, official statistics in Northern Ireland showed.

Last month saw the largest weekly number of Covid-19-related hospital deaths since mid-April, official statistics in Northern Ireland showed.

The overall death toll has surpassed 1,000.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) published its update for the week ending October 30.

It said: “The week ending October 30 saw the largest weekly number of Covid-19 related hospital deaths (53) since mid-April; while the 10 Covid 19 related deaths occurring in a care home in the same week compares to totals last seen at the end of May.”

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to October 30 was 706.

These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates, completed by medical professionals.

They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

The total Covid-19 related deaths figure has now surpassed 1,000, reaching 1,053.

Of this total, 605 (57.5%) deaths took place in hospital, 375 (35.6%) in care homes, nine (0.9%) in hospices and 64 (6.1%) at residential addresses or other locations.

The 384 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 90 separate establishments.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents in hospital, shows that of the 469 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 in the year to date to October 30, 80% (375) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 94 occurring in hospital.

On this basis, deaths of care home residents account for 44.5% of all Covid-19 related deaths.