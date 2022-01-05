Leading NI pharmacist says some people are unnecessarily ‘hoarding’ lateral flow tests

Department of Health says one million tests have now been delivered to NI

A leading pharmacist in Northern Ireland has urged the public to be patient and not to “hoard” lateral flow tests amid surging demand for the kits.

The Omicron variant has spread across Northern Ireland with 30,423 new cases over the New Year period, according to the latest Department of Health (DoH) figures.

The department has assured the public there is no shortage and that one million tests have been delivered.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster (GMU) programme, Peter Rice, Community Pharmacy Leader at Mckenzies Pharmacy in Belfast and Chair of Community Pharmacy NI said the demand for lateral flow tests (LFTs) is outstripping supply.

One box which is allocated to each pharmacy is now gone within the first hour of opening and there are concerns that people are needlessly stockpiling the tests.

Mr Rice believes there is both a supply issue and a logistical issue with difficulties physically distributing tests to local pharmacies.

He told GMU: “The Omicron variant has led to a significant increase in cases and also a significant change in how the testing is required, so instead of PCRs people now want LFTs and that has really ramped up the demand and meant that we are trying to get the tests quickly to satisfy what the customers want.”

Asked if that is expected to get worse with shorter self-isolation periods based on negative LFTs and young children returning to schools, he added: “It does seem to be getting more and more serious, over the last few weeks we’ve probably seen 25% of the total number of tests given out.

“Given that the service was set-up in September you can see that it’s quite a significant increase.

“We have been in discussions with the department of health, however this is a four countries service so they’ve had to make representations to the department of health in England to try and change and make sure that we get more local supply.

“There seem to be problems with getting the supply from the central store out to pharmacies.”

He added: “We’ve been liaising with the Department of Health hopefully to increase the supply so instead of getting one box there’s the potential to get two.

“But at the minute it’s just a matter of being patient, if the public can realise that pharmacies are under a significant pressure at the moment anyway with Omicron, staff shortages and increased workload.

“We would really ask people to be patient and only come forward if they need test kits and not to be hoarding them, to make sure there is enough to go around everybody.”

Mr Riceadded: “The supply will be there, it’s just if everybody takes two, three, four boxes, there won’t be enough to go round and people will be left without.

“I think, given the significant demand people probably are trying to make sure that they have sufficient amount in their house, particularly with the knowledge that they’re hard to come by at the minute.

“If everybody takes them when they need them, they will be there when they need them. It’s just that when everybody starts stocking up it will be more difficult to get them when people actually need them.”

The DoH has said more than one million rapid LFTs have been delivered into Northern Ireland in the past 48 hours with the additional tests reinforcing supplies available to the public.

While there is currently very high demand for lateral flow tests across Northern Ireland, there is no shortage of tests.

A DoH spokesperson said: “Rapid Lateral Flow Tests are available from more than 580 sites across Northern Ireland, including over 500 community pharmacies.

"Community pharmacies are replenished regularly and additional deliveries are being made into Northern Ireland on a regular basis.

Tests are also available to order online. Due to high demand, tests may be released in batches throughout the day on the online home delivery service.

Programme Director Matt Wills said: “I would ask everyone to be patient and keep trying if they are unable to access tests immediately. We know the Omicron variant spreads rapidly and lateral flow tests are an extremely effective way to reduce transmission.

"Regular testing will help to reduce pressure on our health and social care services, and protect the people close to us.”

Matt Wills has also urged the public to carefully follow the instructions when they take a test as a number of different tests are now in use across Northern Ireland.