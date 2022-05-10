Lengthy election count down to Covid and STV system – NI Chief Electoral Officer

The clear up begins following the Northern Ireland Assembly Election count at Meadowbank Sports arena in Magherafelt

Northern Ireland’s Chief Electoral Officer Virginia McVea has said Covid-19 and the single transferable vote (STV) system both contributed to the exhausting 41-hour election count last week.

The final and 90th MLA was elected in the early hours of Sunday morning as the DUP’s Gary Middleton was elected in the Foyle constituency, where he was met with cheers at the count centre at Magherafelt.

Ms McVea said there were no delays but admitted the count this year was much slower than it was in 2017.

At the 2017 assembly poll, all 90 seats were allocated within 19 hours of ballot boxes being opened.

Ms McVea said her staff did a tremendous job and that she was not concerned about the speed of counting.

“STV is certainly not a spectator sport, and we saw that in play over the weekend, and the way the vote fell this year was much different to how it was in 2017,” she said speaking on Tuesday’s BBC Good Morning Ulster programme.

In STV, voters rank candidates down the ballot paper with their vote then being transferred when candidates are elected or eliminated.

The main reason for the long count was it was simply a much tighter race between many candidates in the latter stages, Ms McVea added.

“In 2017 we had lots of exclusions and the vote moved by people reaching quota and getting in or people being excluded.

“Someone said on Saturday there were people they said they hadn’t a chance why not exclude them now, but that’s not the way STV works, you do calculations to see if they got every available vote left would they still be in the game,” she added.

“But it was definitely slower than 2017.”

Ms McVea added there was a 25% drop-out rate among volunteers in Northern Ireland after the government decided there would be no coronavirus-related changes to the postal and proxy vote system.

She said that a fifth of the counters working on this year’s Assembly election were therefore new to the job, contributing to the fact that the count was “not at optimal speed”.

“Hundreds of people couldn’t work for us because of Covid-19; we respect those decisions and we respect those people who came in for the first time, they did a fantastic job.

“We were not down the amount of counters on other years but we had to recruit well over 1,000 new staff because of dropouts.”

The chief electoral officer added that at some count centres, parking contributed to some counters not making it to their places on time.

“Up in Magherafelt the parking wasn’t ideal in terms of how people were directed to park, so I think we need more people directing in the car park which would speed things up,” she said.